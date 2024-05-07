Is Kim Mulkey in the Hall of Fame? Looking at the LSU coach's career achievements

Kim Mulkey is one of the people about whom you can say that success is a lifestyle. Mulkey’s journey as a basketball player and coach is replete with medals and trophies, marking one incredible milestone after another.

With the Tigers coach having achieved so much, let's explore if she’s in the company of other greats in the Hall of Fame.

Is Kim Mulkey in the Hall of Fame?

Kim Mulkey is in the Hall of Fame. The Santa Ana California-born coach was first inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame at the turn of the century. She was again inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2020, sealing her status as an undisputed legend of the game.

Mulkey’s rise in basketball wouldn’t have come as a surprise to people who knew her beginnings. The game was irresistibly attractive to Mulkey, and she has kept faith in it since junior high school.

She attended Hammond High School in Louisiana. She helped the team to four consecutive state championships and graduated with a 4.0 GPA, showing her commitment to academics.

The five-foot-four Mulkey enrolled at Louisiana Tech, where she was an All-American point guard. She was a part of the Lady Techsters team that won the inaugural NCAA title in 1982.

Following her graduation, she joined the team’s coaching staff under Leon Barmore. She was an assistant coach when Louisiana Tech won the 1988 national championship.

She was promoted to associate head coach in 1996 before leaving the program in 2000. Mulkey was hired by Baylor to fix the women’s basketball program, which was then riddled with a lack of performance.

Mulkey led the Lady Bears to their first NCAA tournament appearance in her first season. She went on to win the national championship with the program three times, winning the 2012 edition undefeated.

Mulkey spent 21 seasons at Baylor, during which she transformed the program into one of the forces to reckon with in college basketball. She boosted her national championship title tally in 2023, leading her new team, the LSU Tigers, to victory over Caitlin Clark-led Iowa. With that, she has won the national championship on every team she has ever been a part of, as a player and coach.

As one of the leading coaches in college basketball, Mulkey has coached an array of top-notch players, including Brittney Griner and Angel Reese.

Read more: What is Kim Mulkey’s net worth? Contract and Salary breakdown of LSU Women's NCAAB head coach; Did Kim Mulkey play in the WNBA? Exploring the LSU head coach's playing career