What is Kim Mulkey’s net worth? Contract and Salary breakdown of LSU Women's NCAAB head coach

Flamboyant LSU Tigers coach, Kim Mulkey is one of the most successful women's college basketball coaches of all time, with a haul of four national championships, and she's also one of the best-paid coaches in college sports.

Kim Mulkey began her career as an assistant coach at her alma mater, Louisiana Tech, where she won an NCAA championship in 1988.

She found success as the coach of the Baylor Bears, making them the top dogs in college women's basketball and winning three national championships with them. She earned $2.27 million a year during her tenure as coach of the Bears.

When she left the Baylor Bears for the LSU Tigers, Mulkey was awarded a cushy contract worth $23.6 million over 8 years, making her the second-highest-paid coach in women's basketball behind UConn's Geno Auriemma.

She most recently won the 2023 national championship with the LSU Tigers in just her second season in charge of the team, for which she was rewarded with a bumper contract.

So, what does Mulkey's contract look like, and what is her net worth?

Kim Mulkey bags the biggest contract in women's CBB history

In September, Kim Mulkey signed the biggest deal in college women's basketball history. She signed a new 10-year deal worth $32 million making her the highest-paid women's basketball coach ever.

She surpassed South Carolina's coach Geno Auriemma of UConn, who earns $2.9 million and Dawn Staley, who earns $2.7 million.

Her salary also dwarfs that of the highest-paid WNBA coach, Becky Hammon of the Las Vegas Aces, who earns $1 million.

During her first year, Kim Mulkey will earn $2.75 million, and in her final year, that figure will have climbed to $3.65 million. Her previous deal was supposed to run until 2029 and she was bound to earn $2.5 million under that contract.

To terminate her without cause, LSU would have to part with just $2 million. The figure pales in comparison to LSU Tigers men's basketball coach Matt McMahon, who would be paid $14 million.

According to Sports Brief, Mulkey has a net worth of $10 million accumulated over her years of coaching at Louisiana Tech, Baylor and LSU. She is consistently one of the highest-paid female coaches in college sports.

It's clear to see why the controversial Kim Mulkey gets to earn the big bucks. She is almost a guarantee of success for any team that she coaches, and she has the silverware to prove it.