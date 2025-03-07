Is Lucy Olsen playing tonight? Exploring Iowa star’s availability vs Ohio State (March 7)

Lucy Olsen is the latest star guard to play for the Iowa Hawkeyes. After spending three years at Villanova, Olsen is having a stunning first season with the Hawkeyes. She has provided a steady scoring punch for the team.

With the Hawkeyes set to face-off against the No. 13-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes, let's examine Olsen's availability for tonight's game.

Is Lucy Olsen playing tonight?

Yes, Lucy Olsen is playing in tonight's game against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Olsen enters the game without an injury designation so barring any unfortunate occurrences she'll be starting versus the Buckeyes.

Olsen is a very durable player, having played in 35 or more games in all three years of her collegiate basketball career. She might not achieve the feat in 2024/25, but that doesn't mean that she wouldn't aim for a solid showing against the Buckeyes.

What to expect from Lucy Olsen vs Ohio State?

Lucy Olsen is fresh off inspiring her side to a shock win over the No. 24-ranked Michigan State in the second round of the Big Ten Conference Tournament. Olsen scored 21 points and added five rebounds and nine assists, which is rather impressive coming against a ranked side. Indiana Fever point guard and Iowa Hawkeyes legend Caitlin Clark was in the building and looked impressed as to how Olsen and Co. handily dispatched such a formidable opponent.

However, Olsen will have a harder task against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Buckeyes have some impressive defenders that could make it hard for Olsen and her teammates. Furthermore, the Buckeyes aren't averse to going after an opponent's best player, and Olsen won't be an exception.

However, at this stage, anyone can beat anyone, but the goal is to leave it all out on the court. Olsen and her teammates will do just that as they aim to continue their Cinderella tale, and perhaps come within touching distance of the Big Ten trophy.

