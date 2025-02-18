Iowa’s Lucy Olsen makes her feelings known about Ohio State after Hawkeyes’ OT loss

Lucy Olsen and the Iowa Hawkeyes had their six-game winning streak snapped on Monday, losing 86-78 to the eighth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes at Schottenstein Center. They had no answer for Jaloni Cambridge and Cotie McMahon, who led the Buckeyes to the overtime victory.

A reporter asked Olsen after the game how she would interpret this defeat in the bigger picture, given that the Hawkeyes put up a good fight against a tough opponent on the road but just fell short in the end. Olsen remained positive despite the heartbreaking loss to Ohio State.

"They’re a tough team, so even though we didn’t win, we got to know that we can play with all these tough teams," Olsen said (Timestamp 1:43). "Yeah, we got to learn from it, but we can’t hang our heads."

"We’ve had a really good run. We lost one. We feel losing again and hopefully, we can end the season with no more of those."

Lucy Olsen nearly led Iowa to a spectacular comeback win, sending the game into overtime with her two late free throws after the Hawkeyes had trailed by 12 points with 1:35 remaining in the fourth quarter. Ohio State regrouped after Iowa finished regulation on a 17-5 run, outscoring the Hawkeyes 12-4 in the extra period to secure its second straight win.

Jaloni Cambridge led Ohio State in scoring with 29 points. She shot 8-for-14 from the field and 11-for-14 from the free-throw line. Cotie McMahon added 25 points and eight rebounds for the Buckeyes, who improved their record to 22-3.

Lucy Olsen continues her scoring spree in Iowa's loss to Ohio State

Lucy Olsen did everything in her power to keep Iowa's winning streak alive, scoring 27 points and dishing out seven assists in 40 minutes of action against Ohio State. She shot 8-for-20 from the floor, including 3-for-9 from beyond the arc. Olsen also went 8-for-12 at the charity stripe.

Ohio State Buckeyes guard Jaloni Cambridge (#22) fights for the ball against Iowa Hawkeyes guard Lucy Olsen (#33) in the first half at Value City Arena. Photo: Imagn

Olsen has scored in double figures in each of her last seven games, averaging 23.4 points during that stretch. She has scored at least 20 points in five of those games, including a 32-point explosion in Iowa's win over Nebraska on Feb. 10.

Olsen got some offensive help from Kylie Feuerbach, who recorded 12 points and four assists. Sydney Affolter also contributed, scoring 11 points and grabbing 15 rebounds to record her fifth double-double of the season.

