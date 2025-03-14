Is Maliq Brown playing tonight? Exploring Duke star’s availability vs UNC (March 14)

After sustaining a dislocated shoulder in yesterday's win over Georgia Tech, Maliq Brown is unlikely to play in tonight’s ACC Tournament game between the Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina Tar Heels.

Brown got injured while trying to make a play on the ball. As he reached out and made contact, the former Syracuse forward could be seen in pain. He left the court and was eventually stretchered out of the Spectrum Center and taken to the hospital.

After yesterday’s game, Duke head coach Jon Scheyer shared an update on Maliq Brown’s injury status.

“Maliq was in a lot of pain. He redislocated his shoulder. That’s why, I’m sure some of you saw it, we got him a stretcher, just to tolerate the pain,” Jon Scheyer said.

Before yesterday’s game, Maliq Brown had been battling shoulder issues. He had already missed four games because of the shoulder injury. Brown had also missed four games earlier with a sprained knee.

The junior played two years for the Syracuse Orange before joining the Blue Devils this year.

The Blue Devils defeated Georgia Tech 78-70 despite Brown and Cooper Flagg leaving the game due to injury. They will face a Tar Heels squad that beat Wake Forest 68-59 to clinch a spot in the semifinals.

Still in the bubble, a win by the Tar Heels on Friday would be an important step towards the NCAA Tournament field.

Potential effect of Maliq Brown’s injury on Duke.

Maliq Brown’s injured left shoulder could affect the Blue Devils in the short term and in the NCAA Tournament if the forward is unable to suit up. Even though there is no timeline yet, it feels unlikely that Brown could come back this season.

After arriving at Duke, Maliq Brown has been a strong defensive presence for the Blue Devils coming off the bench. He is averaging 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He’s also scoring at a 2.9 point-per-game clip with 1.6 assists per contest.

Jon Scheyer’s squad will also be missing Naismith Player of the Year finalist Cooper Flagg, who also sustained an injury against the Yellow Jackets. While Flagg’s injury update is more encouraging for the national tournament, it might leave the Blue Devils with some holes in the middle against North Carolina and for the remainder of the ACC tourney.

If Duke can work its way past the Tar Heels on Friday, they will face the Louisville vs Clemson winner in the ACC title game.

