Is Molly Davis going to the WNBA in 2024? Taking a closer look at the Iowa guard's draft eligibility

5 ft. 7 guard Molly Davis was one of the Hawkeyes players honored during the team`s postseason celebration. Despite not having won a national title, Davis was celebrated among her teammates for their contributions to this year`s team. Now, attention turns to her future.

That said, will Molly Davis pursue a shot at the WNBA? Let's assess her current chances.

Is Molly Davis going to the WNBA in 2024?

Molly Davis is draft-eligible as she ended the 2024 season as a fifth-year senior (via HawkeyeSports.com). She`s exhausted her college eligibility and is now fully able to enter her name into the draft if she so desires

However, there`s a high chance that Iowa`s Molly Davis could go undrafted in the 2024 WNBA Draft, due to the abundance of better players. This is not a knock on the fifth-year senior`s abilities and potential, but recent mock drafts through to the second round don`t include her name.

The reality is that at her size, the WNBA could prove a little tough to handle. Basketball will forever be a sport for taller folks, and unless she`s as talented and heralded as other high-level draft picks of her height (such as Hailey Van Lith), WNBA teams are likely going to give her a hard pass.

For now, the only thing that could get her a second look from pro scouts is her relatively consistent three-point shooting, which means she could fit in a modern, long-range-heavy system.

If Davis still wants to continue playing professional basketball, she might want to look elsewhere than the WNBA. Again, this doesn`t mean that she`s a bad player, as evidenced by her previous stint with the Central Michigan Chippewas where she used to be a primary scorer and ball handler (more on her stats later).

Molly Davis` career stats

In five total seasons split between Central Michigan and Iowa, Molly Davis averaged 11.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1 steal per game (via ESPN). She`s an all-around player who can take on primary ballhandler duties to relieve her team`s star guard if needed, as reflected in her numbers.

For Iowa, Davis was a starter and was a considerable part of the rotation, despite her stats not looking too impressive in 2023-2024. She averaged 5.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3 assists in 31 games for the Hawkeyes, starting in 27 games. But her best season was her sophomore year with the Chippewas, where she logged 20.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.7 steals.