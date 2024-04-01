Is Molly Davis playing against LSU? Looking at Iowa guard's availability for Elite Eight showdown

Iowa's highly anticipated Elite Eight matchup against LSU is clouded with disappointment, as fifth-year senior guard Molly Davis will not be available, according to Iowa coach Lisa Bluder.

Davis sustained a right knee injury against Ohio State on Mar. 3 and has been sidelined since then. Despite initial hopes for her return, Bluder's recent update has dashed those expectations.

“I’m really disappointed,” Bluder expressed. “Really thought she’d be back for the tournament, so that’s too bad. But, I don’t expect her tomorrow.”

This season, Davis has boasted shooting percentages of 53.9% from the field and 40.7% from beyond the arc.

The absence of Molly Davis is a significant blow to Iowa's prospects, particularly in a heated rematch against LSU, who beat Iowa in the national championship last season.

Bluder's earlier optimism about Davis's return during the postseason contrasts sharply with reality.

“While we feel for Molly that she got injured during Senior Day, we are so thankful that the injury she sustained is not season ending,” Bluder had stated previously.

Lowa and LSU are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, with Davis' absence leaving a notable void in Iowa's lineup.

Molly Davis' confidence amid injury

Molly Davis, a vital player for Iowa Hawke­yes' second-ranked women's basketball squad (29-4), sustained an injury on Mar. 3. She has averaged 6.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game this season.

She started in 27 of 30 appearances. Davis radiates confidence while­ rehabilitating and considering a postseason come­back. She exudes se­lf-assurance through this process.

Davis, reflecting on the support from fans, expressed her discomfort with attention:

"I'm not somebody who loves attention. I'm never going to rule myself out. I’m getting better every day, moving in the right direction.”

Sydney Affolter has stepped up in Davis' absence, earning a spot on the all-tournament team during the Big Ten tournament, which Iowa won.

Davis recounted the moment of her injury against Ohio State, describing how her leg and knee moved in opposing directions.

“My leg went one way, and my knee went the other."

Despite the setback, she has been diligently pursuing rehabilitation, with a visible wrap on her right knee.

“I’ve been attacking rehab every day,” said Davis. “I’ve been watching, soaking it again.”

Through the tournament, Molly Davis has converted an impressive 54 percent of her field goals, over 40 percent of her 3-point attempts and nearly 86 percent of her free throws.