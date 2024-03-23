Is Molly Davis playing today vs. Holy Cross? Looking at Iowa guard's availability ahead of NCAA Tournament First Round clash

Molly Davis hasn't played since injuring her knee in Iowa's regular-season finale against Ohio State on March 3. The Hawkeyes guard was sidelined for the entire Big Ten Tournament, but reports suggest she might return for the NCAA Tournament. Fans have been curious to learn whether Davis will feature in Iowa's NCAA Tournament first-round game against No. 16 seed Holy Cross (21-12).

Is Molly Davis playing today?

Iowa Hawkeyes star Molly Davis (L)

As per reports, Molly Davis will not play in Iowa's opening game of the NCAA Tournament against Holy Cross at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday. The player is not fully fit but has been making strides in her recovery from a knee injury.

Iowa (29-4) coach Lisa Bluder confirmed that the player will not feature in the team's first-round game of March Madness. However, she hinted that Davis might be able to return for the Hawkeyes' second-round matchup if they beat Holy Cross and advance to face Saturday’s winner of No. 8 seed Princeton vs. No. 9 West Virginia.

“I would say no to Saturday,” Bluder said. “I’m hoping for Monday.”

Expand Tweet

On Friday, Davis spoke to reporters about her rehab after taking part in another physical therapy session:

“Everything's improving little by little, and I’m excited. This week’s been really good.”

Davis injured her right knee while attempting a steal during the second quarter of Iowa's 93-83 win over Ohio State. She fell awkwardly and left the court in a wheelchair after appearing in some discomfort.

A look at Molly Davis' stats

Davis finished the regular season averaging 6.1 points, 3.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds per game. She will now be eager to return to action should Iowa progress to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

How to watch Iowa vs. Holy Cross? TV schedule and livestream details

The Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Holy Cross game will be broadcast live on ABC, with tipoff at 3 p.m. ET. Fans can also livestream the game on ESPN+ and Fubo TV.