Is Olivia Miles playing today vs Michigan? Notre Dame star's availability vs Wolverines explored

Olivia Miles and the No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish moved onto the second round of March Madness with a 106-54 blowout win over No. 14 SFA on Friday. They are scheduled to face No. 6 Michigan in the second round on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

While the Fighting Irish were able to dominate Stephen F. Austin, they did not escape the game unscathed. One of their best players, Olivia Miles, was injured in the contest. Miles is the Fighting Irish's second-leading scorer behind Hannah Hidalgo.

After the game, it was revealed that Miles suffered a left ankle injury with nine minutes left in Friday's matchup. No official decision has been made on whether she will be available against Michigan, but the coaching staff sounds confident that the injury is not severe and Miles will be available if the Fighting Irish go on a deep tournament run.

Is Olivia Miles playing today?

It has not been confirmed whether Miles will play in Sunday's game against Michigan. However, on Saturday, Irish coach Niele Ivey was asked if she could play on her ankle if she needed to.

"I think so, yeah," Ivey said.

Olivia Miles did not speak to the media after practice on Saturday, but her teammates commented on her. Notably, Maddy Westbeld sounded confident that she would be available:

"Every time I talk to her, she says she's going to play."

It seems if it is up to Miles, she will suit up today. However, since there has been no official communication, the coaching staff will likely make a decision close to game time.

What to expect from Olivia Miles and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs the Michigan Wolverines

Heading into this matchup between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Michigan Wolverines, the Irish would be big favorites with a healthy Olivia Miles. However, if Miles is unable to take the court, the Fighting Irish should still be favorites. They have one of the best players in the country in Hannah Hidalgo and a balanced scoring offense behind her.

While Michigan is a strong team, the Wolverines narrowly beat No. 11 Iowa State 80-74 in the first round. Up against a much stronger opponent in Notre Dame, they will likely struggle.

As a result, fans should expect Notre Dame to come out on top on Sunday. If Miles plays, the coaching staff could opt to have her on a minutes restriction.

