Is Olivier Rioux playing today vs Texas Tech? Looking at Gators center’s availability against the Red Raiders

The world's tallest teen, Olivier Rioux, won't play in Florida's 2025 March Madness Elite Eight encounter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday at Chase Center in San Francisco, California, as he's under redshirt this season.

The 7-foot-9 three-star prospect center out of Terrebone, Canada, was a walk-on out of IMG Academy and was chosen in the men's lineup for the 2024-25 college basketball season.

During the 2024-25 season, Florida coach Todd Golden met with Rioux and gave him two options. First was to play limited minutes, particularly during garbage-time situations, as a non-scholarship player, or to opt for redshirting the season to develop his skills further during team practices. He chose the latter.

At first, Rioux felt different as he was attending team practices, but not being called up to play full-contact basketball against other schools during the season. He understands this is the process he'll have to take to be a stronger and better player next season.

“It’s been a process,” Rioux said. “I feel good about it. I feel like I’ve been doing a tremendous job in terms of lifting. Obviously, practicing is a bit different. You’re not playing as much as you want to, but you still got to show up and practice as much as they want me to.”

Golden praised the teenager's progress under this year-long athletic program, pointing out that he has improved big time in terms of athleticism.

"He’s been incredibly coachable," the 39-year-old coach said. "He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do from a practice standpoint. I still feel good about his opportunity and his potential to become a good player.”

Rioux doesn't need to bother not playing for a live basketball game this season as the young center has gained sudden popularity on social media without it. He went viral after Florida's SEC Tournament victory over Tennessee on March 16 when he was seen cutting the nets without needing a ladder.

Olivier Rioux Injury update

Olivier Rioux is physically healthy and but not available for the Florida Gators as he's on a redshirt.

Is Olivier Rioux playing today?

Olivier Rioux won't play for Florida today against Texas Tech per his redshirt status. Under the player's redshirt regulations, the coach can remove one player's redshirt status if he has shown tremendous improvement or due to the lack of healthy players suiting up for one game.

When will Olivier Rioux be back?

If his in-season training goes well, Olivier Rioux might see action as a center for the 2025-26 season.

Olivier Rioux's stats last game

Olivier Rioux hasn't played a game in NCAA Division I due to the redshirt status. He last saw action at the 2024 U18 FIBA AmeriCup where he played six games and averaged 4.5 points and 4.5 rebounds. He played three minutes in the third-place game for Canada against the Dominican Republic on June 9, 2024, and scored four points.

