Is Rebecca Lobo married? All we know about the ESPN analyst's personal life

Rebecca Lobo has been one of the prominent voices in women's college basketball, as she has been involved with the sport for a long time. She was named the 1995 Consensus National Player of the Year and was part of the U.S. Women's Olympic Team. She is currently a game and studio basketball analyst for ESPN and has been involved with the sport for a long time.

Is Rebecca Lobo married?

Rebecca Lobo is indeed married to Sports Illustrated columnist, sportswriter and journalist Steve Rushin. The two were married in 2003 and have been together ever since. The couple has four children together and currently resides in Connecticut.

The two even venture into the sports world together, as they have a weekly podcast called the Ball & Chain Podcast.

She also founded The RuthAnn and Rebeca Lobo Scholarship in Allied Health and Nursing with her mother for the University of Connecticut, encouraging diversity in the health profession.

What did Rebecca Lobo do on the court?

Rebecca Lobo was a force on the basketball court, playing in the frontcourt for the UConn Huskies from 1991-1995.

She won a national championship in her senior season and finished her collegiate career averaging 16.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.1 blocks over the course of 126 games.

She would get drafted in the 1997 Allocation Draft by the New York Liberty and play four seasons with the team, including being part of the All-WNBA Second Team and ninth in WNBA MVP voting her rookie season. However, injuries would derail her career after being an All-Star in the 1999 season.

She would play 21 games for the Houston Comets in 2002 and finish her career after 2003 with the Connecticut Sun.

Thereafter, Lobo got named into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010 and in April 2017 she was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

