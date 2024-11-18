Is Rutgers' freshman Dylan Harper a Nike athlete?

Rutgers freshman phenom Dylan Harper has been the talk of the town since his arrival on campus. The 18-year-old combo guard has already shown flashes of brilliance on the court, leading the Scarlet Knights to a 3-0 start this season.

Over the first three games, Harper has averaged 21.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, while shooting 57.5% from the field. His best game so far came against the Saint Peter's Peacocks last week as he dropped 24 points on 8-of-17 shooting from the floor.

Is Dylan Harper a Nike athlete?

Yes, Dylan Harper is a Nike athlete. The No. 3 player in the 2024 class signed an NIL deal with Nike on Thursday, joining the high-profile student-athletes that have partnered with the apparel giant.

Nike Basketball shared a video on Instagram on November 14, welcoming several young basketball players to the Nike family, including Harper, his Rutgers teammate and No. 2 player in the 2024 class, Ace Bailey, as well as AJ Dyantsa, the No. 1 player in the 2025 class.

The caption read:

"This family isn't for everyone. @easymoneysniper had a few words for our ’24 NIL class.

Kevin Durant, a fellow Nike athlete and two-time NBA champion, was the narrator of the video.

Meanwhile, Harper shared a video focusing on him and wrote in the caption,

"Appreciate the love, @easymoneysniper , Excited to be a part of the @nikebasketball family lets get it💯"

Notably, while Dylan Harper has signed with Nike, Rutgers — the school he plays for — is sponsored by Adidas. Rutgers switched from Nike to Adidas in 2017.

Although players are required to use the brand their school partners with, Harper and Bailey have been wearing Nike shoes since they arrived this summer. According to Sports Business Journal, Rutgers' contract with Adidas expired last year but the school remains outfitted in Adidas for most sports.

Dylan Harper matches Rutgers' freshman record

Dylan Harper, a New Jersey native, has been sensational in his debut season for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. He scored 20-plus points in his first three games, matching the RU record set by Phil Sellers. He has the chance to break that record on Wednesday against Merrimack.

Harper added 20 points on Friday, bringing his total to 64, as Rutgers cruised to a 98-81 win over Monmouth.

Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said postgame (3:43),

"His first three games, 20 or more, six assists, one turnover, made all his free throws, Dylan's a good player, and these games are good for these guys."

Harper opened his freshman year with 20 points against Wagner and then went on to post 24 points against the Peacocks.

