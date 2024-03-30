Is Tracy Wolfson married? Exploring the personal life of the CBS Sports College basketball analyst

Tracy Wolfson is one of the most recognizable faces in sports commentary. While she primarily works as a sideline reporter in the NFL, Wolfson is also a staple presence in SEC football and NCAA men's basketball coverage.

The four-time Emmy-nominated broadcaster has been on air for nearly 25 years, having worked 20 of those with CBS. Wolfson's Instagram profile offers a sneak peek into her professional career but also shows glimpses of her personal life, which is the focus of this article.

Is Tracy Wolfson married?

Yes, Tracy Wolfson married David Reichel in 2001 on New Year's Eve. The couple met at the University of Michigan, where Wolfson was pursuing a degree in communications, while Reichel was working towards an economics degree.

After his graduation in 1996, Reichel completed his MBA in finance and economics from New York University, Stern School of Business. Currently, David works as a senior salesperson in the equity derivatives group at Barclays Capital.

Tracy Wolfson and David Reichel have three sons (Dylan, Ari and Evan) and live in Tenafly, New Jersey. As Wolfson's job requires her to travel often, her husband is said to be the one holding fort. She said to the Jewish Standard in 2016:

“I couldn’t do it without my husband’s support — I travel so much — and without the friends I made in town, and my children’s friends’ parents. I’m so lucky with the relationships I have."

Wolfson also added that her family is always her priority:

"My family is my real life, and being a mom is my number one priority. I have an amazing job, and I worked really hard to get where I am, and I love it, but I always say that when it doesn’t work out for my family, that’s when I’m out."

A look at Tracy Wolfson's professional career

After graduating with a communications degree from UMich in 1997, Wolfson began working with CBS, but it was more behind-the-scenes work. As her dream had always been to be a reporter, she shifted to Trenton at WZBN, where she was the only sports reporter.

After two years, she moved to ESPN before returning to CBC Sports in 2004. While she began as a number two college reporter, her resume has expanded, and she now covers tennis and golf as well.

Being a female reporter in a predominantly male-dominated sport hasn't been easy for Tracy Wolfson.

"It means that you have to know your stuff, you have to prove yourself every day, so you have to go out there and be solid. I just focus on myself; I don’t worry about being a woman out there," she said (via Jewish Standard)

With her presence on the field, she continues to inspire future reporters.

