Is UConn to Big 12 possible? Predicting potential conference realignment moves for Brett Yormark's powerhouse

UConn has been on the radar of the Big 12 since last summer. The Huskies, alongside Gonzaga, was a top realignment candidate for Brett Yormark in his bid to make the conference more prominent in basketball. However, the move didn't materialize despite the expansion.

Nonetheless, a move continues to remain an option for both parties. According to Drake C. Toll and Mark Zanetto, UConn is set to complete a transition to the Big 12. This is set to happen in the next two weeks, according to both journalists, ushering in a new era in the league.

The rumors that the national basketball defending champion is moving to the Big 12 continue to gain ground, making the potential of a move a real possibility. It is unknown whether Gonzaga is in the conference's latest expansion plan like it was in the previous summer.

Trending

Previous contact between UConn and Big 12

The details of the rumored ongoing negotiations between UConn and the Big 12 are unknown, but it's certain that the previous contact between the two parties is playing out. Brett Yorkmark held discussions with the school last summer in what was a failed realignment move.

"I did have conversations with UConn and Gonzaga, and unfortunately, things didn't work out, only because the dream scenario unfolded for us, so those conversations are no longer [on]," Yormark said on the Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast in August 2023.

"I'm a big admirer of both of those programs. They're fantastic for all the right reasons, but I'm focused on the transition of those four (new schools) right now."

It is unknown whether the Huskies will be a full member of the Big 12 or will only be joining in basketball. The possibility of a basket-only realignment was explored last year.

Brett Yormark is committed to building the Big 12’s basketball appeal

One of the main goals of Brett Yormark after he took over as the commissioner of the Big 12 was to increase significantly the conference’s basketball appeal. He moves closer to this goal as per the later rumors regarding the Huskies.

"We're going to consider all options," Yormark said, as per CBS Sports. "We do see the upside in basketball for all the right reasons. We think it is undervalued and there is a chance for us to double down as the No. 1 basketball conference in America, but football is the driver. We all know that."

With the presence of Kansas and the exploits of Houston last season, coupled with Arizona's arrival, adding UConn to the Big 12 makes the conference more prominent in the college basketball landscape.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What could Alabama basketball's 2024-25 starting lineup look like? Find out here