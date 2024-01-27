Is Zach Edey an All American? Exploring the remarkable journey of the Canadian hoops phenom

As one of the biggest college basketball stars today, Purdue's Zach Edey is leading his Boilermakers to the top in every sense of the word, be it in points, rebounds and blocked shots, specifically. The team's enjoying everything he brings on the floor.

A player of Edey's caliber has won numerous accolades, right? That is also true in a lot of aspects. This post explores whether the Boilermakers center has won one of the more recognizable accolades in amateur basketball: an All-American plum.

Is Zach Edey an All American?

Yes he is. Edey was awarded a unanimous AP preseason All-American player last year. He was the only unanimous pick by a media panel consisting of 60 people voting upon who joins the All-American team (via AP News).

Besides him, other players who got picked for the team are Marquette's Tyler Kolek, Kansas' Hunter Dickinson, Duke's Kyle Filipowski and North Carolina's Armando Bacot.

Zach Edey was picked for the All-American Team the same year he withdrew from the NBA Draft to return to West Lafayette for his senior season. This was a good thing for Purdue fans too, as it gives their team a chance to rebound from their disappointing loss as the 1-seed to 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson in the last NCAA Tournament.

Apart from that, Edey finishing his senior season gives him enough time to improve his draft stock. Right now, despite his dominating performance in college, the Purdue center is not a lottery pick.

Bleacher Report's latest January 2024 mock draft puts him in the second round as the 41st overall pick to the Boston Celtics (via the Bulls).

Zach Edey's other career accolades

As every college hoops fan should know, Edey's dominance on the collegiate hardwood earned him the National Player of the Year honors in 2023.

He averaged 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game last season, while also shooting an excellent 60.7% from the field. He also shot a steady 73% from the free throw line - an impressive stat for a player standing 7-foot-4.

With how he's performing this year, there is confidence that the AP All-American is poised to win his second straight Player of the Year award. Edey's odds as of Jan. 23 are up to -750 from -450, mainly because he tallied 30 points and 14 rebounds in three games against Penn State, Indiana, and Iowa (via FOX Sports).

Not a lot of players even come close to these odds. The closest anyone's gotten to Edey's odds is senior guard RJ Davis of UNC, whose odds of winning the award are an astronomical +2600.