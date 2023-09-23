5 bold predictions for Boston Celtics ahead of 2023-24 NBA season

The Boston Celtics will enter the 2023-24 NBA season with high hopes. The Eastern Conference franchise fell short in its bid to return to the NBA finals last season, losing to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals. However, this summer, President of Basketball Operations, Brad Stevens, has re-tooled the Celtics roster, making them one of the deepest teams in the NBA.

With Kristaps Porzingis now in Boston, the Celtics have a genuine big three and one of the deepest center rotations in the league. Boston also has a legitimate MVP candidate in Jayson Tatum and a supermax wing in Jaylen Brown. Head coach Joe Mazzulla has also been given some help on the coach's bench, with Sam Cassell and Charles Lee joining over the offseason.

There are a lot of reasons for Celtics fans to be excited heading into the new season. As such, let's take a look at five bold predictions for the Boston Celtics' upcoming season.

5 bold predictions for Boston Celtics

Everything good about the Boston Celtics roster begins with Jayson Tatum, so that's where we will start our bold predicitions.

#1 Jayson Tatum wins MVP

Throughout last season, Jayson Tatum had spells where he looked like a genuine MVP candidate. During the early part of the season, the St. Louis native was being floated among some of the top stars in the NBA. However, inconsistency hindered Tatum's ability to win the biggest individual award in basketball.

After another summer to work on his game, add strength and develop some new moves, Tatum will be coming into the new season as a top-seven player in the NBA, arguably even top five. When you're among the elite, an MVP trophy is always within reach.

If the Celtics have a good season, and Tatum stays healthy, there's no reason why he can't be the best player in the league next season.

#2 The Celtics win banner 18

Given Boston's depth and the balance of its roster, the Celtics are among a handful of teams that should be considered legitimate championship contenders. If Joe Mazzulla can strike a balance between his offensive inclinations and a stringent defense akin to the one we saw under Ime Udoka, the Celtics will be the favorites to come out of the East and potentially win it all.

#3 Jordan Walsh cracks the rotation

3-and-D wings are incredibly valuable in the NBA. Some of the most important players on a roster are the ones who can guard multiple positions and knock down catch-and-shoot 3s, while operating as a release valve for the ballhandler.

Rookie Jordan Walsh will likely struggle to earn consistent minutes out of the gate. The rookie has upside as a wing-stopper and switchable defender. If it can translate, the shooting Walsh displayed during Las Vegas Summer League will also go a long way to seeing him become a regular member of Boston's top eight rotation.

#4 Sam Hauser wins the 3-point contest

Sam Hauser is emerging as one of the best movement shooters in the NBA. Entering his third year in the NBA, the former undrafted rookie has proven he's a capable defender and is just as dangerous when shooting off the catch.

If Hauser has a strong start to the upcoming season from the perimeter, he will likely receive an offer to take part in the 3-point contest during All-Star weekend. Hauser would have every chance of winning it and proving how much of an elite marksman he is from deep.

#5 The Celtics trade one of their bigs

Boston has a deep rotation of big men on the books for the upcoming season. Robert Williams, Al Horford, Luke Kornet, Kristaps Porzingis and Neemias Queta (two-way contract) are all part of the team's rotation. With the Celtics trying to stay below the second tax apron and always looking at ways to improve, they could look to trade one of their bigs if the right offer comes along.

However, the Celtics won't make a trade for the sake of it, so it will all depend on what the market dictates.