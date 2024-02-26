Is Zach Edey going to the NBA? Exploring the possibilities of Purdue star's pro plans

Senior center Zach Edey has been one of the most dominant figures in men's college basketball.

He has been doing a bit of everything on the floor and is a huge reason why the Purdue Boilermakers are one of the top contenders for the NCAA Championship. So, what is Edey's future after this season: will he enter the 2024 NBA draft or return for his fifth and final year of eligibility?

Also Read: Is Zach Edey playing today vs Michigan? Purdue center's status explored ahead of Wolverines matchup

What is Zach Edey's NBA draft profile?

There's a massive difference between college basketball and the NBA when talking about how the game is played.

College basketball is played with a lot of play in the paint, while the NBA is more perimeter-centric. Zach Edey does not have much of a game outside of the paint offensively, as he made his first 3-point shot of his career during his senior season.

We have seen dominant big men in college basketball struggle to find a role or have much success in the current era of the NBA. Edey is a dominant presence and could be a strong player at any level. There's a reason why he's second in the NCAA in scoring (23.3 PPG) and third in rebounding (11.7 RPG).

However, with no presence down low, he's going to be limited in what teams are going to do with his presence. He has shown the ability to defend decently by the 3-point line but has no offensive game out there.

Maybe he could improve in that aspect, but the NBA has centers who can shoot. It's not for a lack of effort; it's just not simply something we are used to seeing out of seven-foot-four, 300-pound players.

Purdue or NBA: What will Zach Edey do next season?

While typically the answer is to go pro, there seems to be a clearer future for him to return to college basketball and continue dominating. That would give him another offseason to work on developing a game at the perimeter.

His age is not going to be a good sign for NBA scouts and general managers as well, as he will be 22 when this year's draft hits. So, what about one more year of dominance in college basketball while collecting NIL money?

Also Read: "They gave me a chance": Zach Edey relays gratitude towards Purdue nation for one last time ahead of 2024 March Madness