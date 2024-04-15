Is Zvonimir Ivisic staying at Kentucky? Predicting the Wildcats star's future in college basketball

It has been an interesting weekend for Kentucky center Zvonimir Ivisic two days after deciding to enter the transfer portal.

On Saturday, the seven-foot-two Ivisic, who played for 15 games last season under coach John Calipari, announced that he placed his name in the portal, one day before new Wildcats coach Mark Pope was introduced in a ceremony at the Rupp Arena.

During the event, Pope addressed the situation, noting that he has been in contact with players still in the portal. Hours later, college basketball columnist Dick Weiss tweeted that Pope and Ivisic will meet on Monday, allowing the Kentucky coach a chance to convince Big Z to remain in the team for the coming season.

Is Zvonimir Ivisic staying in Kentucky?

Despite placing himself in the transfer portal, Ivisic's chances of staying in Kentucky are 50-50 and will depend on the meeting between him and Pope.

After the meeting, Ivisic will have several weeks to decide on his status as the transfer portal closes on May 1. If the Croatian decides against staying in Kentucky, the college basketball world expects Ivisic to pursue other schools, particularly Arkansas, as it's the school where Calipari signed a new deal after leaving the Wildcats.

He could also declare himself eligible for the NBA Draft, as he has played a full season with Kentucky.

Zvonimir Ivisic turned heads in Kentucky

Zvonimir Ivisic was a fan-favorite in Lexington, especially when he erupted for 13 points in 16 minutes of action in the Wildcats' 105-96 win against Georgia on Jan. 20. It was his first game of the season, as he had to wait until the NCAA decided on his collegiate eligibility.

Five weeks later, the Croatian contributed 18 markers, five rebounds and four blocks in Kentucky's 117-95 conquest of Alabama. After those performances, Ivisic played sparingly due to possible defensive mismatches and an assortment of physical ailments and illnesses.

In 15 games, he averaged 5.5 points, on 57.7% shooting from the field and 37.5% from the 3-point area, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.

The case for staying

Zvonimir Ivisic debuted on Jan. 20 against Georgia and scored 13 points in 16 minutes.

We may not know yet the exact reason behind his transfer portal decision, but Ivisic is possibly making a big mistake if he truly leaves Kentucky.

As Pope runs a modern-style offense that allows big men to shoot and pass the ball, the new coach's style of play is what the Croatian is best suited to, as it will remind him of European basketball.

He will also miss the fans who liked him so much. In his short stay in Lexington, Ivisic was well-loved by the Big Blue Nation, who welcomed him with open arms in his debut in January.

The case of going pro

Ivisic has twice declared for the NBA Draft but pulled out in both instances. If he decides to place his name on this year's draft, his collegiate eligibility will lapse, and he will be forced to stay in the draft.

Draft experts listed him as a possible lottery pick, as they saw what he's capable of at the US level in Kentucky's game against Georgia. He has until Apr. 27 to make that decision.

Zvonimir Ivisic is a highly touted NBA prospect who can learn more moves and increase his basketball IQ if he decides to stay with Kentucky, but it's up to him to decide what his next move could be.

