"It’s an embarrassment": Marquette head coach's sideline antics vs UConn provokes suspension demands from college hoops world

College basketball fans are urging Big East Conference officials to suspend Marquette head coach Shaka Smart over his sideline antics during the Golden Eagles game against the UConn Huskies on Wednesday, calling the actions "an embarrassment for the conference."

Smart was caught on television trying to disrupt a Huskies play by acting like an open player eager to receive the ball.

Smart's sideline antics caught the ire of the college hoops world, with one fan asking Big East officials to act on the matter. Here are the reactions:

Shaka Smart's antics fail to lift the Golden Eagles past the Huskies

Shaka Smart of the Golden Eagles reacts during the second half against the Creighton Bluejays.

Smart's sideline antics proved futile as Marquette succumbed to a 67-74 loss to UConn. The setback pulled the Golden Eagles down to joint second place in the conference with Creighton at 22-8 (13-6 in Big East).

It was the second straight defeat for Marquette as they were also swept by the Huskies this season.

Next for Smart and his Golden Eagles is a rematch with Xavier on March 9. They look to repeat the 88-64 win over the Musketeers in their initial meeting and secure a better seeding in the conference tournament and the NCAA March Madness.

