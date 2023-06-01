Where did Jimmy Butler go to college? Taking a closer look at Heat star's life before NBA

Jimmy Butler was lightly recruited out of high school and chose to play at Tyler Junior College in Texas. He then transferred to Marquette.

Butler played for coach Buzz Williams. Butler credits Williams for pushing him to the basketball star he is today.

Butler left Tyler College after one year, averaging 18.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He was a two-star recruit coming out of junior college.

Butler then chose Marquette in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In his sophomore season he averaged 5.6 ppg and 3.9 rpg.

He was promoted to starter in his junior year and averaged 14.7 ppg and 6.4 rpg, earning All-Big East honorable mention honors.

His led Marquette to its fifth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. As a senior in 2010–11, he averaged 15.7 ppg and was named All-Big East honorable mention again.

Butler’s early life

Butler, 33, was born in Houston, Texas. His father, Jimmy Butler Sr., left his son and the family whe he was just an infant.

Butler’s mother, Londa, also struggled to support the future NBA All-Star. Butler grew up in the suburbs of Houston. Butler still lives in Houston during the offseason.

Jimmy Butler played at Tomball High. As a senior and team captain in 2006–07, he averaged 19.9 ppg and 8.7 rpg and was voted his team's most valuable player.

During high school, Butler became friends with football player Jordan Leslie. Leslie went on to play college football at BYU. He spent time on NFL practice squads and appeared in one game for the Cleveland Browns.

Butler moved in with Leslie’s family after becoming friends in high school. Leslie’s family eventually took him in. They already had six children of their own.

In a 2011 interview with ESPN, Butler expressed gratitude for Leslie’s family and his mother.

"They accepted me into their family," Butler said. "And it wasn't because of basketball. She (Michelle Lambert, Leslie's mother) was just very loving. She just did stuff like that. I couldn't believe it.”

