  "It's literally like another sport": Ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder gets real on the stress of planning a wedding in latest TikTok

"It's literally like another sport": Ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder gets real on the stress of planning a wedding in latest TikTok

By Geoff
Modified May 28, 2025 17:02 GMT
Miami v California - Source: Getty
Haley Cavinder (Image Source: Getty)

Former Miami Hurricanes guard Haley Cavinder shared a video on TikTok, which depicted the stress of planning her upcoming wedding with NFL star Jake Ferguson.

In the post, the basketball player-turned-social media influencer shared the planning process with her wedding planner, Michelle Rago.

"I think we found our venue," Cavinder said. "It's always crazy when you come into understanding that it's literally like another sport."
Haley made some basketball references to her wedding planner, comparing her to a coach who advises her on the best plan of action for securing the date and venue of her wedding with NFL star Jake Ferguson.

Haley Cavinder also explained that they have finalized the venue and booked the date for the special event. She didn't reveal the official date of their wedding, but described booking the venue and securing the wedding date as the hardest part of planning.

Haley then presented a short, behind-the-scenes summary of what they have arranged for her upcoming wedding.

Long-time partners Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson announced their engagement on Apr. 17, with the former Miami star sharing the news and displaying her engagement ring on social media. The proposal took place on a beach, and Haley Cavinder shared memorable photos of the event.

Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson share a special moment during the Memorial Day weekend

Former Miami women's basketball star Haley Cavinder celebrated the Memorial Day weekend with a big smile on her face, as she and her fiancé, Jake Ferguson, were together at a beach in Key West.

The engaged Dallas Cowboys tight end and social media influencer were happy together at the beach and Ferguson posted a photo of Haley against the Gulf Coast scenery with the football star calling her "American Fiancée."

The new nickname was a wordplay from Ferguson's team, the Dallas Cowboys, whose fans affectionately call them the "America's Team."

The tight end has begun his preparations for the 2025-26 NFL season, as his OTAs were concentrated on refining his routes, blocking and overall on-field performance.

The former fourth-round pick also starts his partnership with new Dallas coach Brian Schottenheimer, who was signed during the offseason to replace Mike McCarthy. He has high hopes for the new coaching staff to prosper this coming season, just like his soon-to-be wedding with his fiancée, Haley Cavinder.

Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

Edited by Geoff
