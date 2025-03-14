“It’s March”: Sean Pedulla drops cold reply after insane buzzer-beater for SEC win vs John Calipari’s Arkansas

Sean Pedulla just sent the Arkansas Razorbacks home. The Ole Miss Rebels point guard hit a buzzer-beater from 3-point range to secure victory over John Calipari’s Arkansas. The Rebels will now proceed to the SEC Tournament quarterfinals where they'll face the third-ranked Auburn Tigers.

Pedulla is no stranger to playing under the bright lights as this is his fourth season as a collegiate hooper. When asked about what was on his mind before he hit the game-winning shot, he replied:

"It's March, gotta go get a bucket."

Pedulla sure got that bucket, and it put the exclamation point on an impressive performance versus Arkansas. The shifty point guard had a stat line of 10 points, two assists, three rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes.

Interestingly, Pedulla's game-winner was his only made 3-pointer from seven attempts. He shot 14.3% from deep but made the one that counted the most.

How has Sean Pedulla performed this season?

Sean Pedulla spent the first three years of his collegiate basketball career with the Virginia Tech Hokies. He started on the bench but eventually became the team's starting point guard by the time his sophomore season rolled around.

Pedulla enjoyed the best year of his collegiate career in 2023-24, but rather than declare for the NBA draft, he elected to return to collegiate basketball for his final year of eligibility. However, he opted to transfer to Ole Miss.

Pedulla has performed admirably with the Ole Miss Rebels. He has quickly taken a slot in the backcourt, and his all-action style of play has added to the team's dynamic.

Pedulla is averaging 15.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and a career-high 1.8 steals in 33.1 minutes per game. Furthermore, his 40.7 3-point shooting percentage makes him a legitimate threat from deep.

Unfortunately for the Arkansas Razorbacks, they did not get the memo. Sean Pedulla saw the opportunity to punish them from deep, as they left him open at the end of the game. He proceeded to make the shot and keep his team's SEC Tournament hopes alive.

