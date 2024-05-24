"It's unfair expectations on both of them": Paul Pierce deciphers LeBron James's bold comparison of Bronny James to Caitlin Clark

Bronny James, son of NBA legend LeBron James, is not new to criticism after an underachieving freshman season at USC. However, his father has always backed and supported him publicly. Recently, LeBron compared Bronny James to women's basketball legend Caitlin Clark for the criticism she received in her career.

However, Paul Pierce, a former NBA professional, voiced his disagreement with LeBron's comparison of both players. On the show UNDISPUTED, Pierce talked about how Bronny's criticism is different from that of Clark's.

Pierce talked about how Bronny will always be compared to his father and will face unfair expectations. He will be criticized for who he is and not for what he has done, unlike Clark. Clark took women's collegiate basketball to another level and was drafted as the No. 1 pick to the Indiana Fever in the WNBA.

"When he [Bronny James] picked up that ball the first time and he went out there and ran up and down the court, you know, other parents on the other team going to say? You're not as good as your dad, you're not this, you're not that." he added. "And this is going to happen in every AAU tournanment." (Time Stamp 7:30)

"The thing about Caitlin Clark, she's exepected to be the face of the WNBA now. Now you're asking a rookie to come in based on what she was doing in college and the hype that she has to probably live up to today, it's unfair expectations on both of them." (Time Stamp 8:00)

Pierce also highlighted how Bronny is the victim of his surname which carries a lot of weight of his father's never-ending legacy in basketball.

"You're [Bronny], the son of the most iconic, you know, athlete or just person in this generation. So, you're going to have a spotlight on you from the day you pick up the ball," said Pierce. (Time Stamp 7:02)

"So I can see that's what probably LeBron is talking about and that's just the world we live in, and it was created by the iconic figure of your father and one was created because she was just this amazing player who captivated America," he added. (Time Stamp 8:24)

Bronny James had a cardiac arrest and missed the major part of the 2023-24 season at USC. After getting fit and returning to the court, he could never get the best out of his body and averaged only 4.8 points per game during that season.

Also Read: "Greatness runs through bro's veins": NBA champion Kevin Garnett shows confidence in Bronny James by encouraging teams to take a ‘chance on him'

Keyshawn Johnson talks about Bronny James' advantage over players like Caitlin Clark

Syndication: USA TODAY

On the same show and at time stamp 3:38, Keyshawn Johnson talked about how Bronny will never be able to avoid the advantage that he has because of his name. He will always be benefitted and criticized at the same time for being the son of LeBron James.

Whereas, other players like Caitlin Clark, hailing from small families, will have to give their best to get highlighted at every stage of life. One such example is the draft prospect of Bronny, who was expected to be undrafted earlier in the year.

With LeBron James' contract expiring with the Lakers, Bronny might end up getting picked by the Lakers to lure LeBron to sign another contract extension with them.