Jacob Toppin NBA Draft: Is Jacob Toppin related to Obi Toppin after agreeing to two-way contract with the Knicks?

Obi and Jacob Toppin are now another pair of siblings who share NBA ties, and being potential teammates makes their success even more exciting. The Lopez brothers and the Antetokounmpo brothers are also on that list, and this new pairing could be exhilarating for the New York Knicks fan base.

Jacob Toppin was signed by the Knicks to a two-way deal after not being selected during the 2023 NBA draft on Thursday. If he can manage to join the Knicks on their NBA roster, he would be paired with his brother Obi.

But what does this mean for the future of the New York Knicks after adding another Toppin to the fold?

What should we expect out of Jacob Toppin?

Jacob Toppin began his collegiate career with the Rhode Island Rams in the Alantic 10 Conference during the 2019-20 season. However, he only played one year with the Rams as he transferred to the Kentucky Wildcats after that season. Toppin was a contributor off the bench for his first two seasons but became a starter last season for Kentucky.

Toppin appeared in 33 games, starting all but two while averaging 12.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.5 steals over 31.4 minutes per game. He shot the ball decently: 46.3% overall, including 30.5% from 3-point range, and 66.4% from the free-throw line.

Toppin, a lengthy 6-foot-9 player, has room for improvement. He needs to get better at shooting from the free-throw line and spacing the floor better from beyond the arc.

A small forward, Jacob Toppin will not see much action until garbage time as RJ Barrett and Josh Hart fit that role, presuming that Hart accepts his $12.6 million player option.

Pairing Jacob and Obi Toppin feels like a good-willed sense for the Knicks as they are from the New York area, and this could be a fun duo to watch. However, Jacob is going to have to prove he can be a solid rotational piece otherwise he is going to be with the G League roster for the upcoming season.

What do you think of the New York Knicks signing Jacob Toppin?

