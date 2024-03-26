James Madison coaching candidates: Top 5 Mark Byington replacements as former HC leaves for Vanderbilt ft. Bob Huggins

The James Madison Dukes are one of the teams that are going to search for a new coach, as Mark Byington has officially left to sign as the coach of the Vanderbilt Commodores. The program has shown the ability to dominate as they posted a 32-4 record and made the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.

Some notable names should pop up in the coaching cycles, whether they are under contract or not. Let's discuss five different possibilities that the university could decide upon.

James Madison Coaching Candidate #1: Bob Huggins

It is going to be tough to imagine Bob Huggins coaching again after a DUI led to his resignation last summer, but he wants to coach again. James Madison has shown to dominate and getting a legendary coach with 935 career wins would definitely help Madison's stock stay elevated.

It's going to be a tough sell but Bob Huggins would add more eyeballs to a Dukes program that could take a hit after the departure of Byington.

Also Read: Mark Byington salary: Predicting new Vanderbilt HC's contract details, pay structure and more

James Madison Coaching Candidate #2: Joe Pasternack

Joe Pasternack has been one of the best mid-major coaches with the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos since the 2017-18 season but this team just went 16-15 and could be in a downturn after two NCAA Tournament appearances in three years. James Madison has a better financial situation to get better recruits than UC Santa Barbara does, so it makes a lot more sense for Pasternack's ability to continue climbing the coaching ranks.

James Madison Coaching Candidate #3: Stan Johnson

Stan Johnson is a name that is not going to get much national attention but could be someone who helps build the mold for the James Madison Dukes. Johnson has been the coach for Loyola Marymount since the 2020-21 season and has a 55-58 overall record. However, he has had a lengthy career as an assistant coach which can help him see the game at a different level.

Gaining experience at Utah, Drake, Arizona State, and Marquette, Johnson has seen different winning cultures and has created an intriguing coaching philosophy. It's an unorthodox hire but someone who could stay with James Madison for a long time.

James Madison Coaching Candidate #4: Will Wade

Will Wade is a coach who can help Madison win. After the NCAA violation cost him the LSU job, he went 30-4 with the McNeese Cowboys and made the NCAA Tournament. Wade is getting looks from other programs and if James Madison does not consider him, they are losing out on a coach who has won at least 18 games every single season. Wade builds winners and that's exactly what James Madison has.

James Madison Coaching Candidate #5: Speedy Claxton

Speedy Claxton has shown the ability to coach at a great level as he has completed his third season with the Hofstra Pride. With a 66-33 record, including a 41-13 record in the Colonial Athletic Association, he would get to the next level of coaching a major program that is trending in the right direction.

It is difficult to see Speedy Claxton leaving Hofstra but coaches leave for bigger opportunities all the time. James Madison provides that opportunity.

Also Read: "SEC will eat him alive": College hoops world reacts to Mark Byington taking up Vanderbilt job after record-breaking season at James Madison