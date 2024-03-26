Mark Byington salary: Predicting new Vanderbilt HC's contract details, pay structure and more

The Vanderbilt Commodores made a splash, as they hired James Madison Dukes coach Mark Byington for the same position. This is after letting go of Jerry Stackhouse after five seasons. This surprising move came less than 24 hours after the Dukes were eliminated in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. But things move quickly in the college space.

So what will Byington's contract look like?

Mark Byington's salary & bonuses

Mark Byington can lead a team to success and gets paid well. It is currently difficult to project what his contract with the Vanderbilt Commodores would look like. However, he had some intriguing bonuses in his James Madison contract.

In terms of his base salary in the 2023-24 season, he was listed at $445,000. However, that was supplemented by an additional $155,000 through private funding, per JMU Sports News.

He had a bonus of $2,500 per game for winning five games, which the athletic director chose. While the team went 28-3, he at least walked away with an additional $5,000. Some bonuses he also received were an additional $5,000 for each win over a Top 75 RPI or Power 5 opponent.

What would Mark Byington's contract with Vanderbilt look like?

While it is not 100% certain as the contract details have not been made public, it is safe to assume the number will be approaching seven figures. With Vanderbilt being a private school and not having to disclose financial situations, we may never know the actual contract. However, we have one year of a former coach's salary to base it on.

Mark Byington is replacing Jerry Stackhouse here, and the only public contract Stackhouse received was in 2020. In that year, he earned $3.1 million. It should take anywhere from $2.5-5 million annually to get Byington to leave and rebuild one of the worst programs in the Power Five.

