March Madness Sweet 16 Bracket Schedule 2024: Date, time, TV channels, live streams and more

March Madness has had its first weekend, and the tournament is definitely living up to its name. We have locked in the Sweet 16 games, and there are a lot of familiar faces with some surprises.

Let's take a look at all eight games and how we will be able to watch it.

March Madness Sweet 16 Bracket Schedule 2024

Thursday, 7:09 p.m. ET: Clemson vs. Arizona (CBS)

The sixth-seeded Clemson Tigers and the second-seeded Arizona Wildcats begin the Sweet 16.

The Tigers had a 72-64 upset win in the second round against the Baylor Bears. The Wildcats took care of business with a 78-68 victory over the Dayton Flyers. Arizona opened as a 7.5-point favorite.

Thursday, 7:39 p.m. ET: San Diego State vs. UConn (TBS/TruTV)

The fifth-seeded San Diego State Aztecs battle it out against the overall top-seeded UConn Huskies.

The Aztecs had a dominant showing, picking up an 85-57 win over the Yale Bulldogs. The Huskies also played well as Dan Hurley's squad had a 75-58 victory against the Northwestern Wildcats.

Thursday, 9:39 PM ET: Alabama vs. North Carolina (CBS)

Two premier programs that were expected to get to this point face off in the West Region as the fourth-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide and the top-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels.

Alabama took down the Grand Canyon Lopes 71-62 in the second round, while the Tar Heels had an 85-69 dominant win over the Michigan State Spartans.

Thursday, 10:09 p.m. ET: Illinois vs. Iowa State (TBS/TruTV)

The two favorites to get to this Sweet 16 game made in the East Region as the third-seeded Illinois Fighting Illini and the second-seeded Iowa State Cyclones have the final game on Thursday.

The Fighting Illini had a dominant victory in the second round with an 89-63 win over Duquesne, while the Cyclones beat Washington State 67-56.

Friday, 7:09 p.m. ET: NC State vs. Marquette (CBS)

The South Region has the 11th-seeded NC State Wolfpack battle the second-seeded Marquette Golden Eagles. The Wolfpack beat the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 79-73 in overtime. The Golden Eagles held off the Colorado Buffaloes 81-77.

Friday, 7:39 p.m. ET: Gonzaga vs. Purdue (TBS/TruTV)

The fifth-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs and the top-seeded Purdue Boilermakers face off in the Midwest Region.

Gonzaga had a strong 89-68 win over the Kansas Jayhawks to pull off the upset seeding-wise to get to this game. Purdue dominated in the second half for a 106-67 win over the Utah State Aggies.

Friday, 9:39 p.m. ET: Duke vs. Houston (CBS)

The fourth-seeded Duke Blue Devils and the top-seeded Houston Cougars will play in the Sweet 16.

Duke had a dominant 93-55 win over the James Madison Dukes in the second round and hopes guard Jeremy Foster can heal up from his pinky injury. The Cougars struggled late and won in the second round 100-95 in overtime against the Texas A&M Aggies.

Friday, 10:09 p.m. ET: Creighton vs. Tennessee (TBS/TruTV)

The Creighton Bluejays, the third seed in the Midwest Region, registered an 86-73 double-overtime win in the Round of 32 against the Oregon Ducks.

The Tennessee Volunteers, the two seed in the region, picked up a 62-58 victory over the Texas Longhorns to survive the first weekend. Tennessee opened this game as a 2.5-point favorite.

Sweet 16 Printable Bracket 2024

While you know when all the games are, some prefer to look at the NCAA Tournament bracket to see the potential matchups and keep track. Click here for an up-to-date bracket via CBS Sports.

