Danny Sprinkle salary: Utah State HC's contract structure, career earnings and more

Utah State head coach Danny Sprinkle has done extremely well in his first year with the program. He has brought the team to the NCAA Tournament and an outstanding 27-6 (14-4 Mountain West) record in year one after leaving Montana State. Obviously, money is going to be a significant factor into a change of this magnitude but what do we know about Danny Sprinkle and his contract with the Utah State Aggies?

Danny Sprinkle salary and contract

Danny Sprinkle signed a contract with the Utah State Aggies before the season that began at $900,000 last season. Each year, the base salary would escalate by $25,000.

While speaking to The Zone after being hired by Utah State, Sprinkle explained how the process of becoming the coach for the program happened.

"It happened fast. They did some zoom interviews down in Houston at the Final Four and then camp up to (Bozeman) for about 10 hours total late this week, and it was kind of the perfect fit. Obviously, it was going to take the perfect fit for me to leave my alma mater and what we built here." h/t KSL

With four years experience as the head coach of the Montana State Grizzlies, his contract figures were not specifically known. However, it appears that his contract with the Grizzlies was estimated to be $170,000 per season.

With the significant raise, it is projected that Danny Sprinkle will have made more than $4 million at the conclusion of this contract.

How far can Danny Sprinkle lead Utah State in March Madness?

The Utah State Aggies are currently in the Round of 32 game against the top-seeded Purdue Boilermakers and if they were to win in that game, it would be one of the biggest upsets in the NCAA Tournament over the course of the first weekend.

Do not expect Danny Sprinkles to lead his program to a major upset but this is still an unbelievably successful season as this is just his first season with the team. Purdue is going to be a tough opponent for anybody and they are essentially playing with house money.

