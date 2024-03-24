WATCH: $82.1 million-worth Russell Westbrook and wife Nina in attendance for No. 2 UCLA women's first-round game in March Madness

The UCLA Bruins are doing well in the NCAA Women's Tournament as they look to dominate as the two seed in their region.

Former UCLA Bruins men's basketball player and current LA Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook was seen in the crowd alongside his wife, Nina. Here's the video:

Westbrook was part of the UCLA Bruins from 2006-08 and had an excellent collegiate career.

He was a member of the Pac-12 All-Defense team and the NCAA All-Region. He was drafted fourth overall in the 2008 NBA draft and has a net worth of $82.1 million, according to Forbes.

While his team is in Los Angeles, preparing to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday afternoon, Russell Westbrook is supporting women's basketball in Albany for his alma mater's game as he continues to recover from a broken left hand.

Can the UCLA Bruins win the 2024 Women's National Championship?

The UCLA Bruins are one of the top programs in women's college basketball. They are the second seed in their region and taking care of the 15th-seeded California Baptist. However, they are considered a massive underdog to win the national championship and cut down the nets.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the UCLA Bruins have the 10th-best odds to win 2024 March Madness, with +5000 odds. They have a game in the Round of 32 against the seventh-seeded Creighton Bluejays. The bracket for the Albany 2 Region has been chalky, as only the 11th-seeded Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders were the higher seed to win.

One of the hurdles in the UCLA Bruins' chances of victory is top seed Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight , if both teams continue to win. While UCLA has been scoring well with 77.7 points per game, it's difficult to envision them being able to keep up with the Hawkeyes and Caitlin Clark offensively.

A national championship win is not going to be a shock, as they were ranked sixth in the nation in the most recent AP Poll, but with the teams ahead of them, it will be a surprise.

