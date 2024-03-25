Latrell Wrightsell Jr. injury update: Latest on Alabama guard ahead of Sweet 16 game against North Carolina

The Alabama Crimson Tide have advanced to the Sweet 16 in the 2024 NCAA Tournament and are preparing to face off against the North Carolina Tar Heels. They defeated the Grand Canyon Lopes on Sunday without senior guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. for most of the game due to a head injury.

During his postgame media availability, Alabama coach Nate Oats discussed the status of Latrell Wrightsell Jr. for the Sweet 16.

"Wrightsell will be able to play with us Thursday. He got an elbow to the head, he had a head injury. He's had some real bad luck hee lately. But we're gonna be playing again, and he can play with us again on Thursday."

Wrightsell played for 11 minutes before fouling a Grand Canyon shooter and hitting his head on the opponent's elbow. He remained down on the court for a while before walking to the Crimson Tide locker room and being ruled out of the game.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. has been dealing with head injuries as he suffered a concussion late in the regular season that forced him to miss four games. He also suffered a nose injury heading into the NCAA Tournament.

How significant of a piece is Latrell Wrightsell Jr. for the Alabama Crimson Tide?

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. isn't posting flashy stats, but his impact goes beyond numbers. He's shooting career highs of 45.1% from the field, 44.9% from beyond the arc, and hasn't missed a free throw.

Moreover, he offers valuable veteran leadership. When he got injured, the team rallied around him to ensure his collegiate career does not end on that note. Just ask sophomore guard Rylan Griffen post-game.

"That's my brother for real. He came from the West Coast, that's where he was at last year, so he's got some friends and family out there. I came to the team and I was like, 'There's no way that was Trelly's last game for the season.' For me personally, I know he wants to play. I know he didn't want to get hurt today." h/t On3

