Latrell Wrightsell Jr. injury: What happened to the Alabama guard?

The Alabama Crimson Tide are trying to take care of the Grand Canyon Lopes in the 32nd round but may have to do so without senior guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. for a while. He was questionable for tonight's game as he was dealing with a nose injury but was able to play.

While closing out on Gabe McGlothan on a corner 3-point shot with 6:36 remaining in the opening half, Wrightsell's nose connected with McGlothan's elbow. The Crimson Tide guard was on the floor right in front of the Alabama bench with a bloodied nose before being sent with an athletic trainer to the locker room. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is officially ruled out with a head injury, according to the broadcast.

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. has two points on 1-of-4 shooting (0-of-2 from beyond the arc) and a pair of fouls. He suffered a nose injury in their first-round game against the Charleston Cougars.

Wrightsell has played 23.9 minutes per game and is averaging 9.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals in 23.9 minutes while having a shooting split of 45.1/44.9/100.0 in 29 games.

Can Latrell Wrightsell Jr. and the Alabama Crimson Tide win the 2024 National Championship?

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Alabama Crimson Tide are in the middle-of-the-pack, in terms of their odds to win March Madness, as their +4000 odds places them 13th in the country. That may be a little too long of odds where they can take advantage as the Alabama Crimson Tide are a strong offensive team that can really do well.

If the Roll Tide are able to secure a victory and clinch a spot in the Sweet 16, they would go up against the top-seeded North Carolina Tar Heels. This will be their toughest test yet this season, but Nate Oats and his program could realistically pull out a victory. With the games not happening until Mar. 28-29, that gives a few days for Latrell Wrightsell Jr to heal up and potentially play in that game.

The Alabama Crimson Tide can score with any team in the country and should be more respected than the oddsmakers are showing them right now.

