James Madison (JMU) vs Old Dominion (ODU) Basketball Prediction, Odds and Picks - Jan. 24 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

The James Madison Dukes will take on the Old Dominion Monarchs on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ as part of a busy night in college basketball. The Monarchs will host this matchup of conference rivals on their home floor at the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

James Madison (17-2, 5-2 Sun Belt) is coming off a 15-point victory over Marshall on Saturday. That marks two straight wins for the Dukes as they look to add a third. Old Dominion (5-14, 1-6) will try to turn things around after a loss to UL Monroe on Saturday and currently sit in last place in the conference.

James Madison vs. Old Dominion: Betting Odds

Teams Spread Total Moneyline James Madison Dukes -7.5 (-110) o154.5 (-115) -340 Old Dominion Monarchs +7.5 (-110) u154.5 (-105) +270

James Madison vs. Old Dominion: Head-to-Head

James Madison has bested Old Dominion in five of its last eight matchups. This includes an 84-69 victory for the Dukes on Dec. 9, 2023, at the same venue these teams will meet tonight. T.J. Bickerstaff was the standout player in that contest, recording a double-double, tallying 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Where to watch James Madison vs. Old Dominion

This game will be streamed on the ESPN app through an ESPN+ subscription.

James Madison vs. Old Dominion: Key Injuries

James Madison

Center Justin Amadi: Lower Body (OUT for season)

Guard Brycen Blaine: Lower Body (GTD)

Forward Quincy Allen: Undisclosed (GTD)

Old Dominion

None

James Madison vs. Old Dominion: Picks and Prediction

This game opened as a -8.5 spread but has since switched to -7.5. James Madison is 7-3 against the spread over the last 10 meetings between these two teams. The Dukes have also been favorites in the previous 12 consecutive meetings.

James Madison is second in the Sun Belt with a 5-2 conference record. The Dukes are averaging 85.9 points per game this season while only giving up 69.2 points. In contrast, Old Dominion averages 72.2 points per game and gives up 77.4 points to opponents.

Junior guard Terrence Edwards Jr. has been leading the Dukes in scoring, averaging 17.2 points per game and shooting 42.5% from the field.

Senior transfer from Boston College, T.J. Bickerstaff, has also been a huge piece for James Madison. Bickerstaff is averaging 13.9 points, along with 8.9 rebounds per game. He was also a key piece and the leading scorer in the Dukes' last win over Old Dominion.

James Madison should be able to handle this matchup on the road and cover the spread tonight.

Pick: James Madison Dukes -7.5 (-110)