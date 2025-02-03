Jensen discusses Caitlin Clark's impact on Iowa fans cheering for JuJu Watkins: "Caitlin is 1 of 1"

Jan Jensen's Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the No. 4 USC Trojans 76-69 on their home floor on Sunday. The game also featured a ceremony to honor former player Caitlin Clark with her jersey retirement.

Clark's appearance and subsequent jersey immortalization may have inspired Jansen's squad, who fought tooth-and-nail against JuJu Watkins' team.

Hawkeyes guard Lucy Olsen recorded 28 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Watkins contributed 27 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

It was one of the most memorable and eventful games of NCAA women's basketball this season, given the hype and animosity surrounding it.

During the postgame press conference, a reporter asked Jensen about Clark's impact on the women's game and how it influences fans cheering for Watkins.

"Those of us that have been in women's sports for so long, we've been there when you had some pretty great athletes that weren't generational," she said. "But, there wasn't as many people watching them. But, it's that same thing, the lessons, the work ethic, playing for the joy, for the love of the game." ... (6:30)

"But, I think all the people in women's basketball now, they really appreciate what Caitlin and company did and hopefully, what we did here at the University of Iowa. Caitlin's 1 of 1, so I think most teams would have wanted to stay to see that respect."

Jan Jensen details the Hawkeyes' gameplan against JuJu Watkins

Despite scoring 27 points, JuJu Watkins faced challenges from the Iowa Hawkeyes defense. The USC star took 22 shots, making only eight, and went 1-of-7 from 3-point range.

During the press conference, Jan Jensen discussed the game plan to contain Watkins effectively.

"Making it hard," Jensen said. That's what you have to do with the great ones. You just try to make it hard and make other people beat you, which they did. ... I thought we did a pretty good job trying to crowd her. When she saw a scene, we were quickly there." (7:35)

The Hawkeyes will face the Minnesota Golden Gophers on the road on Thursday.

