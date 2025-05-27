Jeremiah Fears, Boogie Fland, and more react as Karter Knox heads back to Arkansas

Arkansas guard Karter Knox has withdrawn from the 2025 NBA Draft and will return for his sophomore season, giving coach John Calipari a major piece back for Year 2 in Fayetteville.

Ad

NBA analyst Jonathan Givony wrote on X:

“Karter Knox will withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to Arkansas, agent Kevin Bradbury of LIFT told ESPN. The 6'6, 214 pound wing with a 6'10 wingspan will enter his sophomore season a projected 2026 first round pick.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Knox announced his return Monday on Instagram with the caption:

“I’m Back”

Ad

Teammates' reactions followed quickly:

Arkansas Razorbacks Basketball commented emojis:

“🐗🐗🐗”

Oklahoma Sooners Guard Jeremiah Fears reacted:

“Yk wha to do”

Screenshot, via Instagram

Guard Boogie Fland wrote:

Ad

“My brudda”

Razorbacks forward Jonas Aidoo reacted,

“🙂”

Adrio Bailey wrote,

“I like this guy”

Screenshot, via Instagram

Knox participated in the NBA Draft Combine earlier this month, where he tested well in vertical leap and agility drills and hit over 60% of his shots in skill sessions. In two scrimmage games, he averaged 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.0 steals.

Ad

Despite solid showings, he remained a projected second-round pick and ranked No. 56 on ESPN’s Best Available list.

Karter Knox followed John Calipari from Kentucky to Arkansas

Karter Knox played 36 games as a freshman, starting 24. He averaged 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assist while shooting 46.2% from the field, 35.0% from three, and 80.2% at the line. He improved significantly down the stretch, averaging 10.4 points on 52.3% shooting over the final 18 games. He scored 20 points in the Sweet 16 loss to Texas Tech.

Ad

A former five-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American, Knox followed Calipari from Kentucky to Arkansas. He returns alongside DJ Wagner and Trevon Brazile, with Billy Richmond III also staying. Incoming transfers include Malique Ewin and Nick Pringle. The freshman class is headlined by five-stars Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas.

Departing players include Adou Thiero, Boogie Fland, Johnell Davis, Jonas Aidoo, and Zvonimir Ivišić.

Coach Calipari previously said the program was ready either way. Fans welcomed Knox’s decision.

Also Read: "When is [Jamir] Watkins coming?": Fans react as John Calipari shares Karter Knox update courtside at OKC–Timberwolves game

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author MD Asif Ansari Mohammad Asif Ansari is a journalist covering college football and basketball at Sportskeeda. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Technology and brings four years of experience as an NFL and EdTech writer.



While acknowledging the dominance of professional leagues like the NBA and NFL, Asif is drawn to the raw energy and unpredictability of college sports, particularly football and basketball.



Jalen Hurts stands out as Asif's all-time favorite college player, celebrated for his remarkable success on the football field and impressive leadership skills.



In his reporting, Asif seeks to capture the essence of college athletics, delving into the human stories behind the game. From the trials and triumphs of student-athletes to the strategic genius of coaches like Nick Saban, he strives to paint a vivid picture of the college sports landscape.



Asif ensures that his reporting is both informative and ethically sound, meticulously verifying sources and facts to provide readers with reliable and trustworthy content.



When not writing, Asif practices basic MMA, hones his biking skills and expands his language proficiency in Urdu and Arabic. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here