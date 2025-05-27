"When is [Jamir] Watkins coming?": Fans react as John Calipari shares Karter Knox update courtside at OKC–Timberwolves game 

Arkansas coach John Calipari gave Razorbacks fans an update on forward Karter Knox's status while attending the Western Conference finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night. Knox will return to the program for hiz sophomore year after exploring the NBA draft process.

"Here watching the Western Conference Finals game that has 4 former players and 2 former Arkansas players. The competitiveness is off the charts. Makes me wish our season started tomorrow! And I got a call from Karter!!! What’s better than that!!!" Calipari posted on X/Twitter with a picture of his former star player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Fans soon responded to Calipari's post in the comments section. Here's what some of them had to say:

"Hey coach, when is [Jamir] Watkins commiting?" one fan asked.

"What's better then that? Jamir Watkins!!!! It's title time," another fan said.

Watkins, a Florida State transfer who averaged 18.4 points and 5.7 rebounds, is considered one of the top players in the transfer portal. He is still testing the NBA draft waters, but Calipari's Arkansas is a heavy favorite in his recruitment should he return to college.

Below are a few more reactions to the post:

"Mr. Calipari is simply a special guy," one fan wrote.

"It’s gonna be a fun season next year. Welcome back, Karter Knox. Let's go, Hogs!!" another added.

"Cal your top coach!!" a fan praised.

"Hopefully Adou calls you during the game tomorrow or Wednesday," one fan joked.

Knox, a 6-foot-6 freshman, was a four-star recruit in the 2024 class and a McDonald's All-American. He declared for the NBA draft in April while keeping his college eligibility open.

John Calipari believes team is prepared regardless of Karter Knox's final choice

While Karter Knox announced his return to Fayetteville, coach John Calipari said the team is prepared regardless of his final decision.

"It'll play out," Calipari said at the ONE Razorback Roadshow in Little Rock. "I like what we have. I like where we stand right now. We have the ability to do more if we choose and sometimes less is more ... so we'll let it play out, we're ready for whatever."

The Razorbacks lost last season's top freshman, Boogie Fland, to Florida and they are still waiting on their junior forward Adou Thiero, who is also testing the draft waters. John Calipari added two transfers — Malique Ewin and Nick Pringle — after losing six players to the portal.

