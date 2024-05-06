John Calipari Arkansas recruitment: List of players joining Razorbacks for 2024 season ft. Adou Theiro

John Calipari joined Arkansas for the 2024 campaign after coaching the Kentucky Wildcats since 2009. He led the Wildcats to the NCAA title in 2012 and is one of the most successful coaches in collegiate basketball. Calipari has been named the Naismith Coach of the Year three times in his career in 1996, 2008, and 2015.

After joining Arkansas, Calipari had a very busy transfer season where added four players from the portal and recruited three players from high school. Here are the players who have joined Arkansas for the 2024 season.

List of players joining Razorbacks for 2024 season ft. Adou Theiro

Johnell Davis (Trasnfer Portal)

Johnell Davis has committed to Arkansas after playing four seasons for Florida Atlantic. Hailing from Big Sandy, Montana, he averaged 3.3 points and 2.9 rebounds per game as a freshman.

An ACC co-Player of the Year (2024), he averaged 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game in the 2023-24 season. He secured 48.3% shots from the field and 41.4% from the three-point line.

Jonas Aidoo (Transfer Portal)

Jonas Aidoo is another player added by Calipari to his veteran foundation for the 2024 campaign. He was a former Tennesse forward and had an amazing season with them. Appearing in 36 matches, he averaged 11.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game in the 2023-24 season.

He was remarkable while shooting from the field, securing 51.5% of his shots. However, from the three-point line, he secured 20% of his attempts. Aidoo was a key player in leading Tennesse to their second-ever appearance in the Elite 8 of the NCAA tournament.

Adou Thiero (Transfer Portal)

Adou Thiero followed John Calipari from Kentucky to Arkansas. He was a 3-star recruit when he first signed for the Wildcats. However, he turned out to be a great asset to his program. In the 2023-24 season, he averaged 7.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game as a sophomore.

From the field, he secured 49.2% of his attempts and boasted a free-throw percentage of 80.0 %. From the three-point line, he was able to convert 31.8% of his shots.

Zvonimir Ivisic (Transfer Portal)

Aside from Thiero, Zvonimir Ivisic also followed John Calipary to Arkansas after playing his freshman season with Kentucky. In the past, Ivisic has declared for the NBA Draft twice but ended up withdrawing both times.

In the 2023-24 season, he averaged 5.5 points per game and secured 3.3 rebounds per game. His shooting capability was outstanding as he was able to shoot 57.7% of his field goal attempts and 37.5% from the 3-point line.

Karter Knox (High School Recruit)

Karter Knox committed to play for Kentucky but de-committed as soon as John Calipari left for Arkansas. Hailing from Riverview, Florida, he was a five-star prospect in the class of 2024.

Playing for Tempa Catholic in High School, he averaged 19.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 2.66 assists per game. As a result, he was a part of the 2024 McDonald's All-American Boys Game.

Boogie Fland (High School Recruit)

Another five-star prospect, Boogie Fland transferred to Arkansas after requesting a release from his national letter of intent after having committed to Kentucky. Fland, 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds was named the New York MaxPreps High School Boys Basketball Player of the Year as a senior.

He was remarkable in high school as he secured 19.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. He was able to secure 46% shots made from the field and 36% shots from beyond the arc.

Billy Richmond (High School Recruit)

Billy Richmond is another player to de-commit from Kentucky to follow Calipari to Arkansas. He rejected various offers from Memphis, Alabama, and LSU to join Kentucky. His father's relationship with Calipari played a huge role in his transfer to the Wildcats.

He was a consensus 4-star recruit who played for Camden Boys in high school. In the 2023-24 season, he secured a total of 527 points, 221 rebounds, and 79 assists. Moreover, he also made 46 blocks and 44 steals, adding to his defense.