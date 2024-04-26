John Calipari's Arkansas lands major four-star recruit ahead of 2024-25 season: Report

John Calipari's move from the Kentucky Wildcats to the Arkansas Razorbacks should drive some top recruits to his new program, thanks to his pedigree as a coach, including an NCAA championship.

In the first few weeks of the 2024 recruiting period, that effect has been on full display with the Razorbacks bolstering their roster and ranking 16th overall according to the 247sports rankings.

Their latest acquisition, thanks to the $5 million NIL budget given to Calipari, is a four-star recruit out of Harlem (New York) Archbishop Stepinac who ranks as a top 20 recruit in this year's class, according to on3's industry rankings.

Point guard Boogie Fland committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks, after initially giving the nod to Kentucky. Calipari's departure tracks as the direct reason for the 6-foot-2 guard making a similar change.

The top-ranked PG in the 2024 cycle, Fland had chosen the legendary program in October, while fielding offers from Indiana and Alabama way before earning his McDonald's All-American selection.

With a history of elite point guards which includes 2023-24 NBA Most Improved Player of the Year Tyrese Maxey, MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and last year's Clutch Player of the Year De'Aaron Fox, Fland was on track to join that elite list under Calipari at Lexington.

Boogie Fland's player profile

An off-the-ball threat for most of his high school career, the New York native developed as a reliable secondary ball-handler, growing increasingly comfortable with initiating the offense.

With a long frame and quickness to boot, he doubles as a nightmare defender, where his length allowed him to average 2.4 steals a night in his senior year. Steadily improving as a passer, his assist numbers climbed to 3.6 per game.

As a scorer, Fland has shown the most noticeable improvement. After beginning with averages of under 10 points as a freshman, his point total ratcheted up to over 19 a contest, thanks to a steadily improving jumper.

By his senior year, his shooting splits of 46/37/83 were highly efficient, allowing him to be a threat on and off the ball. Scouts, in particular, have been impressed by his ability to knock down floaters in space and his penchant for drawing fouls, earning trips to the charity stripe.

"His lack of strength can sometimes limit his ability to play through contact in the lane, but he has good range on his floater and is adept at getting to the free-throw line," Adam Finkelstein from 247Sports wrote about the 170-pounder.

The trend of players making the shift to Arkansas following John Calipari

Boogie Fland isn't the only Kentucky recruit to change his mind upon hearing of John Calipari's departure. Karter Knox also made the same transition as Fland, changing his commitment to Arkansas in the footsteps of Calipari.

Similarly, Jayden Quaintance remains another potential name that could join Calipari, after he, too, decommitted from Kentucky.

