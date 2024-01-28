John Calipari is one of the most well-known college basketball coaches of all time. He began his head coaching journey with the UMass Minutemen back in 1988. And since 2009, he's been the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats.

Over the years of his coaching career, John Calipari has gone on to amass several records and titles. Thus, fans will be pondering his net worth. In this article, we will have a look at the Kentucky basketball head coach's net worth, salary and the various endorsements he is associated with.

John Calipari's Net Worth and Kentucky contract breakdown

According to celebritynetworth.com, John Calipari boasts a massive net worth of $45 million. This makes him one of the richest basketball coaches of all time.

After spending nine seasons with Memphis, Calipari went on to sign with Kentucky in 2009. His initial contract was an eight-year deal, which was approximately worth around $31.65 million. Thus, it meant that he had an annual salary of around $3.9 million back then.

Then in 2019, the Wildcats offered him a 10-year extension worth $61.5 million. According to this new deal, his annual salary saw a boost from $3.9 million in 2009 to a whopping $8.5 million during the 2022–23 season.

As per his new contract details, he has a base salary of $400,000, along with various incentives and bonuses.

His buyout details are also very interesting. If the 64-year-old decides to leave the Wildcats, then he is obliged to pay nothing to the Wildcats. But if the program decides to fire him without cause, then they will have to pay him 75 percent of what is remaining in his 10-year contract.

John Calipari endorsements

Apart from his lifetime contract with the Kentucky Wildcats, Calipari has also collaborated with various brands over his career, providing a substantial boost to his net worth and earnings. Calipari has made over $100,000 acting as a keynote speaker at various events throughout his career.

Apart from this, he also earned approximately $317,000 between 2014 and 2016 from Black Ink Inc.

This is part of the royalties he earns from his books called 'Success is the Only Option' and 'Players First'.

He also has a long-running endorsement with Nike, which also earns him a decent amount. Thus, even if Calipari decides to retire today, he has built quite a substantial amount of wealth for himself to live a good life.

