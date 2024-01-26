John Calipari’s daughter, Erin, shuts down Kentucky fan who dissed her father's performance: "Please tell your father that"

The Kentucky Wildcats' loss to South Carolina sparked outrage among fans, with some blaming head coach John Calipari.

One fan, in an unwise burst of annoyance, targeted Coach John Calipari's daughter, Erin, on X. But the attempt fell flat when Erin Calipari fired back with a reply.

Following the Wildcats' 79-62 loss to South Carolina, a Kentucky fan chose a rather unconventional way to express his disappointment.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Responding to Erin's previous post about Croatian player Zvonimir Ivisic, the fan unleashed his frustration with the team's performance, saying,

"Your father just got blown out by South Carolina. That’s unacceptable. Tell your father if we don’t make the Final Four this year he’s fired. Go Cats!"

Expand Tweet

Erin Calipari, however, didn't take the unprovoked attack lightly. She quickly responded with a quote tweet of the fan's original reply.

"Hi Rico. Thanks for the message. Please tell your father that you spend your evenings messaging adult children of basketball coaches on Twitter. I’m sure he will be proud."

Expand Tweet

Under the helm of Lamont Paris, in his second year as coach, South Carolina won an important match against the Wildcats. The Wildcats' offense registered their lowest score of the season.

Paris, Wisconsin's former assistant, instilled a defensive mindset in the Gamecocks. Those who questioned his appointment in March 2022 have since been silenced.

"It was a physical game. We had the mindset to prove that we’re going to be the best defensive team in the SEC. Our goal was just to lock in and get stops." - South Carolina point guard Ta'Lon Cooper

Kentucky's struggles and coach John Calipari's response

South Carolina's victory over the Wildcats reduced their field percentage to a mere 40%, clearly showcasing a drop from their usual 92 points per game.

Kentucky's coach, John Calipari, gave kudos to the South Carolina defense. He admitted that his players had to truly compete to secure each point in this tough game.

Even with this stumble, Kentucky maintains its strong position with 14 wins against 4 losses so far. The recent Bracketology update predicts them as a promising 3rd sight.

"Losing stinks. It’s awful," Calipari said on a Wednesday night radio call. "It takes me a while to get over it and as I get older it takes me more time to get over that it used to. Then it’s like, okay, these kids need me. If I’m feeling bad, how bad do you think these kids are feeling? Then I got to be there for them."

John Calipari, in his 15th season as head coach, has guided the Wildcats to four Final Fours, three championship games, and a national Championship.