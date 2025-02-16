Jon Scheyer says 7'2" Duke star Khaman Maluach was "thrown in the fire" to learn from high-pressure situations amid praise

Duke coach Jon Scheyer expressed his admiration for 7-foot-2 freshman Khaman Maluach for standing out in high-pressure situations despite being thrown into the fire to compete with the best centers in the nation.

Ad

Maluach played an efficient game in the paint, posting 17 points, six rebounds and one block in 21 minutes, helping No. 3 Duke (22-3, 14-1) dominate Stanford (16-10, 8-7) in a 106-70 victory.

The South Sudanese star shot 8-of-9 and excelled defensively, holding Cardinal counterpart Maxime Reynaud to 19 hard-earned points on 7-of-21 shooting.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

During the postgame presser, Scheyer praised Maluach for his attention to detail and willingness to undergo strict preparation to improve his game.

"We've played the best bigs in the country and so for him, he's been thrown in the fire," Scheyer said (5:36 mark). "He's had some incredible moments. He's also had some games where he's had to learn."

Ad

The Duke coach added that he is proud of the young center for playing to his strengths despite putting pressure on himself as a potential first-round pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

Khaman Maluach bounces back from bad Clemson game with double-figure games against California and Stanford

Khaman Maluach is on a mini-run following a poor outing against Clemson, where he fouled out in 20 minutes. In two games against California and Stanford, the 7-foot-2 big man has averaged 13.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per game.

Ad

He has shot an impressive 70.6% from the field, but his defense on big men Mady Sissoko (California) and Maxime Reynaud (Stanford) has been just as impactful. Maluach limited Sissoko to seven points and three rebounds and forced Reynaud into a tough shooting night, contesting numerous shots with his long arms.

Duke coach Jon Scheyer noted that Maluach has only played organized basketball for four or five years, and some of his defensive lapses are habits that can be improved with experience.

Maluach and the Blue Devils plunge back to action two days later against Virginia (13-12, 6-8) at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers are coming off a 73-70 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here