Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua injury: What happened to the Baylor forward against Texas?

Senior forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, otherwise known by Baylor fans as "Everyday Jon," has not been a key part of the Bears' rotation for quite some time now.

The 6-foot-6 forward's numbers this year are not going to impress most critics, who are unaware of his past story. However, to those who know him, he likely has one the most inspiring stories ever on the hardwood.

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua injury: turning into Baylor's 'Walking Miracle'

On February 12, 2022, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua stepped off the court against the Texas Longhorns. He had suffered a season-ending knee injury that was bad enough for doctors to say he could potentially never walk again.

The injury report was as follows (via Baylor Proud):

"Multiple torn ligaments, including a severed peroneal nerve, that left him unable to lift his foot and with the potential of lifelong damage."

Tchatchoua's severe injury left the young man in a state of shock -- perhaps wondering if he'll be able to walk again let alone play basketball. Here is a video posted by Baylor Athletics on YouTube around eight months after the incident, where the Cameroonian forward's emotions are clear:

After a long, gruelling recovery, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua was back representing the Bears on February 8, 2023. Here's what Baylor HC Scott Drew had to say about his ward's return (via AP News):

“You didn’t know if he would ever walk, run, let alone play basketball. But one thing about Jon is his timetable is a little different than everyone else’s. And his work ethic is a little bit different. ... And I know God’s blessed him with allowing him to be able to recover.”

Baylor's chances at March Madness 2024

As of this writing, the Baylor Bears are ranked 11th in the nation and they're also third place in the Big 12 behind Iowa State and no. 1-ranked Houston. The boys out of Waco currently have their odds of winning the national championship at +3500 (via KWTX), but things still have to start somewhere.

Their current standing means they're very likely to get an at-large bid at least during Selection Sunday, if not an outright qualifier. As previously mentioned, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua will likely not contribute much to his team's success on the court, as he hasn't played beyond five minutes a game over the team's last nine contests.

But he will definitely be there for inspiration -- he is, after all, Baylor's Walking Miracle.