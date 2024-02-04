Scott Drew ejection: Why was Baylor coach kicked out? Looking at what Bears HC said after the game

Drama unfolded during No. 18 Baylor's narrow 70-68 win against No. 12 Iowa State on Saturday when Bears coach Scott Drew was ejected from the game, his first in 21 seasons at the school.

Drew was ejected with 11:20 left in the second half after being assessed a second technical foul, having previously received his first tech midway through the first half.

Why was Baylor coach kicked out?

Baylor coach Scott Drew's ejection occurred after receiving his second technical foul for stepping outside the coaching box. The Bears led 54-44 when officials called the second technical on Drew.

He received his first technical foul in the first half when he initially stepped outside the coaching box, then was assessed a second technical and ejected from Saturday's game after breaching the confines of the coaching box again.

The coaching box was expanded in 2017 to allow coaches more space on the sidelines. However, it is common to see coaches step outside the confines during games.

Baylor took a commanding 15-point lead into halftime against Iowa State. But the Cyclones rallied in the second half after the ejection of Scott Drew. Jayden Dunn's clutch layup in the final seconds put Baylor ahead, barely surviving Milan Momcilovic's waived-off buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

What did Scott Drew have to say following his ejection?

Saturday marked Scott Drew's first career ejection in 706 games coached. During the postgame press conference, Drew walked in, sat down and asked the reporters:

"Can y'all tell me what happened?"

Though pleased his team rallied without him, the Baylor coach said he received no explanation for the ejection.

"Obviously, I'm pretty excited right now," Drew said. "Really proud of the staff and what they were able to accomplish. Real excited about the players rallying. Obviously, I've never been kicked out. I haven't tried to get kicked out. Otherwise, I probably would have been kicked out before."

Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades also gave a rare postgame statement after the Bears' tight win saw Drew ejected.

"For those of you that don’t know, I’m not somebody who calls the officials or calls the league after every game," Rhoades said. "In fact, I never call when it comes to officiating. It’s always about, hey, we need to play better, we need to execute better, we need to play tougher, all those things. But tonight was an embarrassment for this league."

Here is Rhoades' full statement:

Saturday's tight win marked just the start of a grueling stretch for Baylor, with four straight games against AP Top 25 teams. Three of those ranked foes, including Iowa State, are in the top 15. Looking even further ahead, eight of the Bears' next 10 opponents are ranked. Baylor faces a daunting gauntlet in the coming weeks.

