Yves Missi NBA draft projection: 5 landing spots for the Baylor center feat. Detroit Pistons and more

One of the most intriguing prospects in college basketball is Yves Missi, Baylor's massive center from Cameroon. Missi is still a fairly raw prospect, but his size, scoring, and physicality make him a subject of interest for NBA scouts. While Missi can use some polish, his substantial upside will put him in the NBA.

Missi has been listed between 6-foot-10 and an even 7-foot size. He's averaging 10.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game and connecting on 64.2% of his shots. Missi is also fifth in the Big 12 in blocked shots with 30 blocks.

Among Missi's most impressive games was a 25-point, nine-rebound performance in last Saturday's triple-overtime loss to TCU. Missi also has four double-doubles on the season. He's been a pivotal factor in Baylor being ranked in the top 20. But which NBA team has seen enough to draft MIssi? Here are five guesses at his possible next career stop.

Top 5 NBA landing spots for Yves Missi

1. Detroit Pistons

With the NBA's worst record at 6-42, the Pistons need plenty of help. Cade Cunningham and Bojan Bogdanovic give Detroit a solid one-two punch, but a little more size and rebounding could be a priority.

While Missi doesn't have a terribly developed offensive skill set, he's got size and physicality. His touch on the backboard would help Detroit's leading scorers have the energy to focus on putting up points and winning more games.

In the post-Lillard era in Portland, the Blazers find themselves a little short — literally. Jerami Grant is one of the stars, but a 6-foot-7 power forward leaves a bit of a size void. DeAndre Ayton is inconsistent and frequently hurt, and Missi could either back him up or play in his place.

The Blazers are building a talented young team, and a prospect of Missi's combination of size and unfinished skills could be intriguing. He might be an excellent fit in Portland.

Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards are last in the NBA in scoring defense, but center Yves Missi could help.

While Kyle Kuzma gives Washington a solid power forward, the Wizards are a big undermanned at center. Daniel Gafford is fine, but Missi could earn some of his minutes and might ultimately be able to take his spot.

The Wizards have a surprisingly solid group of wing scorers, but if they want to improve, they'll have to turn things up on defense, where they are dead last in the NBA in scoring defense. Missi can't fix that alone, but he could certainly help.

4. Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks are one of the NBA's top title contenders, but they've got a bit of a problem. Robin Lopez remains an entirely functional and maybe even impressive center. But he's 35 years old, and his biological NBA clock is not just ticking, it's almost hammering.

Milwaukee has a pretty narrow need for another intelligent defender and rebounder to supplement Lopez. It could be a good growing spot for Missi, as he looks to develop into a more complete player.

5. Chicago Bulls

Chicago is a playoff contender, but the Bulls' centers aren't getting any younger. Niokla Vucevic is 33 and will likely start to decline soon. Andre Drummond is younger, but he's 30 and has always been offensively limited.

Missi can probably fulfill a Drummond-like role from day one. He could clear enough money to let the Bulls add another free agent or could develop into a more complete prospect. Either would be more than okay with Chicago.

Where do you think Missi might end up? Who could use some center help? Chime in with your thoughts in the comments below.