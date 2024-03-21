"JordanPushedOff": Utah Jazz take a dig at 6x NBA champ Michael Jordan with unique WiFi password for Delta Center arena for March Madness games 

It seems like the Utah Jazz has not yet moved on from the infamous move that six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan made against Bryon Russell to gain space and launch the series-clinching jumper in Game 6 of the 1998 NBA Finals.

They immortalized it on their WiFi network, taking a dig at Jordan:

In an episode of "The Pat McAfee Show" in November, Jazz owner Ryan Smith admitted that one of the names of the Delta Center WiFi network is "JordanPushedOff" and months later, it has come back into the limelight as the arena is now hosting some March Madness games.

The March Madness wi-fi network tweet at the Delta Center trended on X, formerly Twitter, reaching more than 460,000 views and drawing hilarious reactions from fans.

Here are some of the reactions on X:

The move continues to be a part of debate with experts having differing views. Jordan's last-second shot over Russell in Game 6 of the 1998 Finals handed the Bulls their sixth and last title of the franchise.

Delta Center hosts March Madness games

Arizona guard Kyle Boswell practices at the Delta Center in preparation for the game against Long Beach State.

The Delta Center is hosting first and second-round games for this year's March Madness. Opened in 1991, the arena is the home of the Utah Jazz and has hosted games of the WNBA's Utah Starz and the Utah Blaze of the Arena Football League.

Utah businessman Larry H. Miller financed the arena's construction in 1990 which was completed in October 1991 for $93 million. Jazz owner Smith bought the arena from the Miller family in December 2020.

The arena will host four first-round games for the Midwest and Southern Regions on Thursday. The schedule is as follows:

No. 15 Long Beach State vs. No. 2 Arizona, 2:00 p.m. ET

No. 10 Nevada vs. No. 7 Dayton, 4:30 p.m. ET

No. 12 McNeese State vs. No. 5 Gonzaga, 7:25 p.m. ET

No. 13 Samford vs. No. 4 Kansas, 9:55 p.m. ET

The winners will play each other in the second round on Saturday.

The NCAA Tournament has kicked off with the First Four with Colorado, Colorado State, Wagner and Grambling State winning their matches and advancing to the first round.

