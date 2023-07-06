Josh Eilert makes his stance clear on inheriting the skillsets from his predecessor, Bob Huggins: "I don’t think I’m going to change"

Josh Eilert is not trying to reinvent the wheel at West Virginia. The interim head coach, who took over the program after Bob Huggins resigned in the offseason, is well aware of the legacy and expectations of leading the Mountaineers.

He also respects the lessons and principles he learned from working under Huggins as an assistant. That is why Eilert is not planning to drastically change the West Virginia basketball system, especially on the defensive end.

He wants to maintain the toughness, intensity and consistency that have been the hallmarks of Huggins’ teams for decades and honor the tradition and the culture that Huggins built at his alma mater.

“I don’t think I’m going to change much defensively in any way,” Eilert said on the College Hoops Today podcast with Jon Rothstein. “I might tweak some things, in terms of ball screen coverage and whatnot, and try to be a little more consistent, but at the end of the day, I want to open up the offense a little bit and get out and run.”

Considering this is his first stint as a head coach, Eilert’s approach makes sense. Another reason is that he has inherited a roster largely composed of players recruited and developed by Hall of Fame HC Huggins.

He understands their strengths and weaknesses, their personalities and their potential. He also knows they can compete at a high level in the Big 12.

Josh Eilert’s vision for West Virginia’s offense

Josh Eilert

While Josh Eilert is not looking to overhaul West Virginia’s defense, he has some ideas on improving its offense.

He wants to play with more pace and freedom, allowing his players to showcase their creativity and versatility. Eilert also intends to take advantage of the talent and depth at his disposal, especially in the backcourt.

“You have all these ideas, but we’re still working through a roster too, so you’ve gotta kind of play off your personnel and figure out what they do best,” Eilert said.

Eilert’s future as West Virginia’s coach is uncertain, but his impact on the team this season is crucial. He has to lead the Mountaineers through a tough schedule and keep them relevant in the aftermath of Huggins’ departure.

Josh Eilert may not be the long-term solution, but he is the key to the present.

Poll : 0 votes