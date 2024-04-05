Justin Edwards NBA Draft projections: Top 5 landing spots for the Kentucky guard ft. Clippers, Warriors, and more

Justin Edwards fits the archetype for the most valuable commodity in the NBA today: the sweet-shooting wing. At 6'8", the Kentucky freshman fits that mold to a tee, with his shooting further complimenting his playstyle.

In his lone season with the Wildcats, Edwards shot around 38.8% on all catch-and-shoot opportunities. He was just as lethal when making magic happen on his own, knocking down 38.1% of all pull-up shots. His free-throw percentage at 77.6 further gives credibility to his improvement as a shooter.

His potential is off the charts with an NBA-ready frame and a smooth jumper, that accounted for a 36.6% clip from 3 to boot. But his defense remains suspect, as does his playmaking, where he finished with less than one assist a game.

The number 3-ranked recruit in the country last year is making his way to the NBA after declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft. His lone season with Kentucky did not live up to its billing, as he finished the year averaging under nine points a game.

The final stretch of the season, however, did see some strong play from the freshman after a perfect 10-for-10 night against Alabama for 28 points and finishing with double-digit points total in each of Kentucky's last three regular-season games, followed by a strong performance in their season-ender against Oakland.

Justin Edwards seems to have caught fire and learned the ropes of college basketball just at the right time. But which teams could benefit the most by adding Justin Edwards to their squad?

5 best landing spots for Justin Edwards

#5, Portland Trailblazers

With the Damian Lillard trade and the drafting of Scoot Henderson, the youth movement in Portland is ready to begin. Under expert defenders like Malcolm Brogdon and Jerami Grant, Justin Edwards could flourish as a defender.

With the plethora of guards under contract in Portland, Edwards' playmaking deficiencies could be mitigated the best by the Trailblazers.

#4, Miami Heat

For seemingly every unfinished product with potential coming out of the collegiate scene, Miami has to be the dream destination. Thanks to the unquantifiable power of the Heat Culture, names like Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro, Max Strus, and Dean Wade have become valuable NBA players.

For a shooter like Edwards with the perfect NBA frame, improving his defensive chops with the Heat could unlock him as the next success story for the Miami Heat.

#3, Charlotte Hornets

After trading away Terry Rozier and acquiring Grant Williams, Charlotte is starting to embrace the rebuild. In Brandon Miller, they have the perfect complimentary piece around LaMelo Ball.

A shooter like Justin Edwards could be the exact threat needed alongside an elite passer like Ball to further unlock the Hornets' offense.

#2, Golden State Warriors

Apart from Stephen Curry, Golden State as a team has struggled from 3-point range with Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins' decline. The elevated play from Jonathan Kuminga and the unexpected rise of Brandon Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis give hope to the elite Warriors' scouting and development system.

That wing position that has become a need for Golden State could get a cheap backup option in Justin Edwards.

#1, Los Angeles Clippers

Seemingly possessing every wing under the sun, Los Angeles has made the sweet-shooting guard-forward combo their player archetype. Adding another to the most coveted luxury in the NBA could serve as insurance for the future or a trade asset down the road.

Which team do you think could benefit from adding Justin Edwards and further his growth as a player? Let us know in the comments below.