Justin Pippen transfer portal: Top 5 landing spots for Scottie Pippen's son ft. N.C. State

Justin Pippen, the son of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, is leaving Michigan. The freshman guard on Monday announced that he will continue his college career elsewhere.

The Wolverines are still dancing this March Madness, having defeated Texas A&M in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to advance to face top-seeded Auburn in the Sweet 16.

Pippen appeared in 28 games this season but averaged just 6.6 minutes per game and hasn't hit the court for any postseason matchups. The guard put up an average of 1.6 points, 0.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists.

The young baller may be looking for a program where he can get more minutes as he continues to grow his game. Let's look at some potential landing spots for Pippen.

Top 5 landing spots for Justin Pippen

#1, N.C. State Wolfpack

N.C. State is a guard-heavy team that will be rebuilding next season. After making the Final Four last season, the Wolfpack missed both the ACC Tournament and NCAA Tournament this season. The squad fired its coach and picked up McNeese State coach Will Wade, who led the Cowboys to their first NCAA Tournament win this year.

All four of N.C. State's four top-scoring guards are seniors. If Wade wants to keep the Wolfpack as a team that relies on its guards, he will need to develop N.C. State's young guards and possibly look to the transfer portal.

Joining a team that's in the middle of a rebuild could be good for Pippen. It could provide him with the opportunity to prove himself and grow with a program that's lacking in guards with leadership experience. Playing for N.C. State would allow Pippen to remain in a Power conference and play for a coach with a track record of success.

#2, Oregon Ducks

If Pippen wants to remain in the Big Ten, he could find his new home at Oregon. The Ducks had an admirable season that ended with a loss to Arizona in the Round of 32 during March Madness.

Oregon will be in a similar position to N.C. State after this season. Three of the Ducks' four highest-scoring guards are seniors, and they will need young guards who can contribute off the bench as they develop their current guards into solid starters.

Pippen could be a promising addition to Oregon as the team looks to become a consistent postseason competitor.

#3, Central Arkansas Bears

Pippen could continue his family legacy at Central Arkansas. His father spent his college career with the Bears. The team has struggled since then, having only appeared in the NCAA Tournament at the Division II level in 2005.

Central Arkansas is now a Division I team in the ASUN Conference. The Bears finished 9-24 this season. The squad has no lack of young guards, but Pippen could bring national attention back to the team. Being on a struggling team could give Pippen chances to prove himself on the court more often and serve as a game-changer at his father's alma mater.

#4, High Point Panthers

High Point is another mid-major option for Pippen. The Panthers made their first Division I NCAA Tournament appearance this season after winning the Big South Conference Tournament title. The team put up an admirable fight against Purdue in the first round but fell 75-63.

All four of the Panthers' top four scoring guards just finished their senior season. Alan Huss has found success since taking over as High Point's coach in 2023, but he will need an answer to the problem of losing all of these guards.

Getting Pippen in the transfer portal would put High Point on the map, and playing for the Panthers could give the young guard more minutes and a chance to grow at a mid-major with recent success.

#5, UConn Huskies

This seems unlikely, but Dan Hurley has expressed concern about many of his players possibly transferring. After winning back-to-back national titles in the past two seasons, the Huskies entered March Madness as a No. 8 seed this year and lost to No. 1 Florida in the Round of 32.

Hurley is a seasoned coach with proven success. He could be valuable in helping develop Pippen's skill set and Pippen could aid a top team in need of new players.

