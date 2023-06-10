By all accounts, WSU shooting guard and wingman Justin Powell has some promise, but will struggle to go in this year's NBA draft. The 6-foot-6 Powell has supposedly received positive feedback from some NBA teams throughout the pre-draft process, but will most likely be available as an undrafted free agent.

Powell, a native of Kentucky, started every game for the Cougars in the 2022-2023 season and averaged 10.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. Impressively, he averaged less than a turnover through his 34 games with Washington.

He spent his freshman and sophomore years at Auburn and Tennessee, respectively, before transferring to Washington State in search of more consistent game time.

Justin Powell has his sights set on the NBA draft

With the NBA draft scheduled for Thursday, June 22, most prospects have been participating in scheduled workouts for various teams around the league. Powell has had his fair share of perceived interest from a few franchises, with his latest workout with the Oklahoma City Thunder sparking rumors of a possible pick at the Thunder-owned number 50 spot for the WSU guard.

Among the positives, Powell has been consistent from a long-range throughout his three years in college. He shot 44.2% while at Auburn in 2020-21 and 40.8% this past year at Washington State. He seems to have a solid way of playing the game and looks to be a dependable prospect who could thrive off the bench at the back end of games.

While his all-around game is solid, there doesn't seem to be a unique factor or aspect to his game that would make him stand out in a saturated NBA draft class. He's got the skill and can hold his own on the floor, but the wing is lacking that special something that elevates prospects above their peers.

We'll continue to follow the young guard's pre-draft journey, and it wouldn't come as a surprise if he goes undrafted but is snapped up in free agency by a team that's looking to benefit from his stable gameplay.

