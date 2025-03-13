Kansas vs Arizona basketball injury report and predictions, March 13: Latest on player Shakeel Moore, Zach Clemence, and more

The Big 12 tournament is underway, and one of the featured matchups on Thursday is Kansas vs. Arizona. The No. 3 Arizona Wildcats (20-11) will take on the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks (21-11) in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament on Thursday, at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Kansas narrowly avoided an upset on Wednesday, defeating No. 14 UCF 98–94. Arizona earned byes through the first two rounds of the tournament, so this is the Wildcats' first game.

Injuries will be a factor in this matchup. However, they are more of an issue for the underdog, Kansas.

Kansas vs Arizona basketball injuries

Shakeel Moore, Kansas

Shakeel Moore has not been in this Jayhawks lineup since mid-February. He went down with a foot injury and has not returned to the lineup since. He will not return for Kansas vs. Arizona as he is listed as out on the injury report.

Zach Clemence, Kansas

Similarly, Zach Clemence last played for the Jayhawks in December. He suffered a groin injury in December and has not returned to the lineup. He will not return against Arizona as he is still listed as out on the injury report.

Noah Shelby, Kansas

Noah Shelby has not appeared for Kansas all season and will be out again against Arizona. He went down with an undisclosed injury and has been ruled out for the entire season.

Elmarko Jackson, Kansas

Similarly, Elmarko Jackson has not played for Kansas this season. He suffered a knee injury in the offseason and was ruled out for the year.

Motiejus Krivas, Arizona

The Wildcats are lucky to have only one player on their injury report: Motiejus Krivas. Krivas is an effective player for Arizona but has not played since December. He is out for Kansas vs. Arizona with a lower leg injury.

Kansas vs Arizona basketball prediction

Heading into Kansas vs Arizona, the Jayhawks have won two games in a row, including a win over Arizona. The Wildcats have struggled lately, losing five of their last eight games. As a result, Arizona is only a slight, -148 favorite, and Kansas is a small +124 underdog.

While Arizona has struggled lately, beating a team twice shortly will be hard. As a result, we are predicting Arizona will bounce back with a win over the Kansas Jayhawks on Thursday.

Prediction: Arizona 82, Kansas 78

