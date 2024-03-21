Kentucky vs Oakland Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Mar. 21 | March Madness 

The opening round of the 2024 March Madness begins on Thursday. In the first round, No. 3 seed Kentucky (23-9) faces No. 14 seed Oakland (23-11).

Kentucky vs Oakland Prediction

The Kentucky Wildcats are sizeable favorites to defeat Oakland on Thursday.

However, after the March Madness bracket was revealed, Golden Grizzlies head coach Greg Kampe said the Wildcats are the best matchup for his team.

“For me, this was the best matchup I think we could get as we were trying to figure it all out,” Kampe said on local radio station 97.1 The Ticket, via SBNation.

"One is this is primetime (slot). We get to play at 7 o’clock on CBS with the A-team on the telecast. All that stuff,” Kampe said. “That’s what you want when you’re in this.

"You want your kids to have a chance to be in the spotlight. That was No. 1. No. 2, you got maybe the biggest blue blood of them all. I think the guy in East Lansing (Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo) is the best coach in the country, but Cal is right there with him.”

Although Oakland may be optimistic about the matchup, the Wildcats possess one of the most outstanding offenses in the country. Therefore, it is highly unlikely that the Golden Grizzlies will be able to keep up with Kentucky's offensive prowess.

The Wildcats have scored at least 85 points in six consecutive games. Conversely, Oakland's defense has been inconsistent at times, and Kentucky is expected to capitalize on this weakness by scoring many three-pointers.

Prediction: Kentucky wins.

Kentucky vs Oakland: Odds

Spread

Kentucky -14 (-108)

Oakland +14 (-112)

Moneyline

Kentucky -1050

Oakland +675

Total

Over 162 (-112)

Under 162 (-108)

Kentucky vs Oakland: Picks

Tip 1: Kentucky -14 (-108).

Tip 2: Over 162 (-112).

Tip 3: Antonio Reeves over 20.5 points (-125).

Tip 4: Reed Sheppard over 12.5 points (-140).

